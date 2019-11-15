What gets a cop fired from the Hialeah police force? Apparently, not sexual assault | Opinion

What gets a cop fired from the Hialeah police force?

Apparently, not sexual assault, abuse and harassment.

Or Sgt. Jesús “Jesse” Menocal Jr. wouldn’t still be on the police department’s roster and payroll instead of where he most likely belongs, listed on the sex offender and predator websites.

But just about everyone — from the police chief to the prosecutor assigned to review accusations against him at the State Attorney’s Office — handled with kid gloves the serious complaints from four women and girls that Menocal sexually assaulted them in his truck, abused them in unmonitored police station rooms, and pressured them to have sex with him.

One girl was 14, not yet in high school; another was 17. Unlawful sexual activity with minors is a second-degree felony.

There could be more women involved, but we don’t yet know.

Investigators unearthed video of Menocal bringing eight other women and girls into a police station. He didn’t file reports on any of it, so the women are hard to identify.

Adding yet more questions, the sex worker whose tale of abuse by Menocal came to light in 2015, 30-year-old Suzy Betancourt, is dead. She’s alleged to have rolled out of a moving car, an “accident” friends and family find suspicious.

At every step of the way since the first accusation surfaced in 2015, Menocal’s boss and prosecutors were willing to give the former SWAT team member and decorated patrol officer the benefit of the doubt.

Why, the chief even game him a 4.5% pay raise in the midst of investigations!

He was, after all, the son of a local police chief, and his accusers were suspected of being sex workers, some willingly, some unwillingly. Menocal Jr. is the son of Jesus Menocal Sr., the former police chief of Sweetwater, another department tainted by scandal.

Jesús ‘Jesse’ Menocal Jr. posted this photo of himself on a social media site with the caption: ‘Character: It’s what you do when people aren’t watching. It’s how you act when you are hidden from public view.’

Menocal Jr. also thought quite highly of himself, and said so in the caption of a photo he posted of himself on social media.

“Character: It’s what you do when people aren’t watching. It’s how you act when you are hidden from public view.”

There are only two points of light in this story.

One is that the FBI has stepped in.

The other is that the department’s internal affairs investigators didn’t take the accusations lightly and dug deep. The allegations against Menocal are recorded in hundreds of pages of law enforcement public records obtained by the Miami Herald.

Enough evidence against Menocal was given by the internal affairs investigators to Chief Sergio Velazquez and Assistant State Attorney Johnette Hardiman clearly showing that something was very wrong.

But neither acted to punish Menocal, a Miami Herald investigation found, and he remains on the force.

The chief denies acting inappropriately, but his inaction is reprehensible.

A sexual predator seldom acts alone.

There are many enablers — and Velazquez, who didn’t fire him, and Hardiman, who didn’t give victims their day in court, became Menocal’s whether willingly or not.

The prosecutor that concluded that “none [of the women] claimed outright force or threat, just authoritative pressure” from Menocal.

She dismissed the 14-year-old as bipolar and a runaway.

Just how much force or threat does an armed police officer have to exercise when he’s alone with a woman to meet prosecutorial criteria? Sexual assault is not about the act but about the sick need to overpower another human being. Men who serve on elite teams like SWAT aren’t exempt.

Sexual assault, abuse and harassment are crimes that cross cultures, economic status and rank. All the powerful men in legal trouble in America should’ve settled that issue by now.

The prostitute vs. the cop shouldn’t alter the weight of credibility.

The only hope for any justice lies with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami, which are investigating whether by illegally detaining the women and minor girls and pressuring them for sex, Menocal engaged in criminal violation of their civil rights, sources told the Herald.

A federal grand jury has issued subpoenas for Hialeah police records and witnesses, including Hialeah police officers familiar with Menocal’s alleged misconduct, the sources said.

Hopefully, more of the women out there who dealt with Menocal will hear of the FBI investigation and come forward.

The FBI investigation could shed needed light, bring some of the justice denied.

It also should dig deep into the Hialeah police culture that allowed Menocal to go unpunished.

It’s about time.