This is why we can’t have nice things in Miami: Politics. Divisiveness. Incompetence.

The American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in Miami temporarily closed as the chairman of The American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora’s board of trustees, Marcell Felipe, announced the firing of the museum’s director, Ileana Fuentes, and her daughter, Carisa Perez-Fuentes, who served as head of communications and design, on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com