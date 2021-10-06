EU decision to validate Venezuela’s fraudulent elections a slap in the face to democracy | Opinion

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s high representative for foreign affairs, will send an electoral observation mission to Venezuela’s Nov. 21 elections. Getty Images

I used to think that the 27-country European Union (EU) was a champion of democracy around the world. But the EU’s decision, in effect, to validate Venezuela’s fraudulent regional elections in November suggests that the European bloc has changed sides and now is in the business of legitimizing dictatorships.

According to a statement by Josep Borrell, its high representative for foreign affairs, the EU will send an electoral observation mission to Venezuela’s Nov. 21 regional and local elections. For the past 16 years, the EU had refused to send electoral observation missions to Venezuela, mainly because it considered, rightly, that elections there were a sham.

Borrell said that he decided to send the mission because it will be “an unprecedented electoral process.”

That’s music to the ears of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, who has long been trying to obtain international recognition for his fake elections.

The EU is expected to produce two electoral monitoring reports. The first will be issued on the night of the election, assessing whether there were any major irregularities. The second is expected to be produced months later, evaluating whether the entire election process was free and fair.

The problem is that the fraud has already taken place. Maduro is likely to come out clean on election night because he won’t need to rig the vote count — the election process already has been so tainted in his favor, that under current circumstances it will be almost impossible for the opposition to win.

First, there is no press freedom in Venezuela. Maduro’s regime owns or controls all of the major television and radio networks.

Second, Maduro has infiltrated the biggest opposition parties, stealing their names and banners and placing loyalists as their new leaders. This means that many Venezuelans will cast their votes thinking they are voting for an opposition politician, when in fact they will be voting for a Maduro ally.

Third, the Maduro regime has failed to register large numbers of young voters, who are most likely to vote for the opposition. And it is likely to resort to its usual tricks, such as changing people’s polling places to remote locations in opposition strongholds at the last minute to keep them from voting.

Fourth, the Venezuelan dictatorship has arrested, forced into exile or banned from running for office scores of key opposition candidates.

“These elections can’t be considered free, because they aren’t,” Leopoldo Lopez, the exiled head of the Voluntad Popular party, told me during a visit to Miami this week. “Opposition parties have been expropriated, candidates have been banned, there are still political prisoners, the electoral system continues to be a black box and the media are totally controlled by the dictatorship,” Lopez said.

To make things worse, the EU observation mission will only be able to monitor only 3.5% of the polling places, sources familiar with the monitoring mission say. And the EU’s electoral observers may inform the Maduro dictatorship in advance, for security reasons, where they are going, which will allow the government to make sure that no irregularities take place in those municipalities.

Just as bad, Borell, a Spanish Socialist Party member, has appointed Portuguese Socialist Party member Isabel Santos to lead the electoral mission. Opposition leader Lopez told me that he EU mission should include “politicians from all European political parties,” to make sure there are no political biases.

Barring dramatic last-minute changes in Venezuela’s election rules, the EU will be legitimizing a huge fraud by sending a electoral observation mission.

What’s likely to happen? On election night, the EU mission will probably announce that there were no major irregularities, and an ecstatic Maduro will claim that he won a clean election.

And several months later, when the EU mission puts out its final report looking at the entire election process and concluding that it wasn’t a fair race, the election will be long forgotten, and nobody will be paying attention. European countries should be ashamed of lending themselves to this charade.

