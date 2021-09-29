Thanks to the World Bank, Latin America has lost a key tool to fight red tape, corruption | Opinion

Kristalina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund, is under attack for actions she may have taken while at the World Bank. Getty Images

The scandal swirling around Kristalina Georgieva — International Monetary Fund chief — for her alleged wrongdoings during her tenure as World Bank director is making headlines around the world. But there is a related scandal that is much more consequential, and that deserves much more attention.

I’m referring to the World Bank’s cowardly decision to discontinue its annual “Doing Business” report, which ranked 190 countries according to their respective bureaucratic hurdles to doing business.

It was by far the World Bank’s most important annual report, because it named and shamed the world champions of red tape. It would embarrass governments and press them to ease their regulatory burdens. It had long been under attack by the United States, France and other countries that didn’t rank as well as they wanted. China, too, had criticized it.

The report’s cancellation will be a huge blow to Latin America’s efforts to fight not only red tape, but corruption, too. Experts long have concluded that the more red tape a country has, the more opportunities there are for corrupt officials to demand bribes.

Latin American countries ranked in the “Doing Business” reports were among those that made it most difficult to start a business, get a building permit or fire workers. We learned that:

▪ It takes three times more legal steps to register a new company in Argentina or Bolivia — whether a big corporation or a corner grocery store — than it does in Communist China.





According to the 2019 report, registering a business requires 12 legal steps in Argentina and Bolivia, 11 in Brazil and Ecuador and eight in Mexico. By comparison, it takes only one in New Zealand, two in Canada and Hong Kong, four in China, and six in the United States.

▪ Measured in the number of days it takes to register a new business, it’s 97 days in Haiti, 49 in Ecuador, 42 in Honduras and 40 in Ecuador, compared with four days in the United States.

▪ When it comes to the number of permits needed to build a warehouse, it’s 19 in Brazil, 17 in Argentina and 15 in Mexico. You only need seven permits in Denmark and nine in Germany and France.

▪ Measured in time, you need 338 days to get all the needed permits to build a warehouse in Brazil, 318 days in Argentina and 82 days in Mexico. Comparatively, you need 64 days in Denmark, and 81 days in the United States.

“Latin America is the region that most needed this index,” says Marcelo Giugale, a professor of macro-economy at Georgetown University and former World Bank director. “It was a key tool to convince people about the need to do economic reforms to ease business.”

In addition, Latin American countries that eliminated red tape and improved their standing in the ranking, such as Uruguay, used it as a key independent report card of their progress to draw foreign investments. “Now, they won’t have that tool anymore,” Giugale said.

The World Bank’s decision to discontinue the annual “Doing Business” report came after an internal World Bank investigation found that Georgieva had pressured her staff to make China look better in the ranking — at a time when the World Bank was seeking more money from China, a major shareholder of the institution.

Goergieva says she disagreed with the “Doing Business” report’s conclusions, but denies any wrongdoing. Some news media, such as the Economist magazine, are calling for her resignation as head of the IMF.

But regardless of whether or not she acted wrongly, the World Bank’s decision to nix “Doing Business” is not just stupid, it also sets a terrible precedent.

Will the World Bank discontinue its statistics on poverty around the world if China starts to complain about them? Will it discontinue its country-by-country statistics on education or homicide if the United States whines that they make it look bad?

The World Bank should urgently reconsider its incredibly shortsighted decision to eliminate the “Doing Business´ report. Without this independent diagnosis, it will be increasingly harder for many countries to reduce red tape, fight corruption and do what the World Bank was created to do — reduce poverty.

