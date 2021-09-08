Brazil’s far-right Bolsonaro threatens to disrupt democracy — and take down his country | Opinion

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is positioning himself to claim election fraud, like Donald Trump in the United States, if he loses the 2022 election.

While the world is distracted with the latest news of the COVID-19 pandemic and the messy U.S. exit from Afghanistan, Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro is staging a possible slow-motion coup in Latin America’s biggest country.

On Sept. 7, during a rally attended by more than 100,000 supporters in Sao Paulo, the former army captain — known as “the Trump of the tropics” — escalated his unsubstantiated claims that there will be massive fraud against him in the October 2022 elections.

Bolsonaro, who is falling in the polls amid an economic slowdown and almost 590,000 deaths from COVID-19, told the crowd that next year’s elections can have only three possible outcomes: “my arrest, my death or my victory.” He added, “And let me tell the scum out there: I will never be arrested.”

When I read a screaming headline in the daily Folha de Sao Paulo shortly after Bolsonaro’s “coup-threat” speech, I first thought it was an exaggeration. But after speaking with several analysts in Washington and Brazil, I’m no longer sure Bolsonaro is bluffing.

“I don’t think that fears of a coup are exaggerated. It’s crystal clear that he’s staging a slow-motion coup,” Sergio Fausto, a well-known political scientist who heads the Fernando Henrique Cardoso Foundation in Sao Paulo, told me. “I don’t think that he will succeed at that, but he has a huge potential to destabilize the country.”

In addition to claiming, without evidence, that Brazil’s electronic voting system will be rigged, Bolsonaro asserted that the country’s Supreme Court and his adversaries in congress are trying to topple him. Bolsonaro had earlier suggested that he could be forced to carry out a constitutional “rupture,” without elaborating.

Rubens Barbosa, a former Brazilian ambassador to Washington and adviser to several business associations, told me that, “Bolsonaro is following, step by step, Trump’s playbook. He knows that he will probably lose the 2022 elections and is building a Trump-like narrative about an alleged electoral fraud in order to prepare the ground for challenging the election results.”

Like Trump before him, Bolsonaro is facing several corruption investigations into his family’s business dealings. The Brazilian leader knows that the best defense is a good attack. Former Trump adviser Jason Miller was in Brasilia this week and met with Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo and the president’s close advisers, according to Brazilian press reports.

“Bolsonaro needs to step up political confrontation to energize his base,” Paulo Sotero, an analyst with the Washington-based Wilson Center’s Brazil Institute, told me.

“People like to say Brazil is complicated. Today it’s not,” tweeted Brian Winter, a U.S.-based Brazil watcher and editor of the Americas Quarterly magazine, after the Sept. 7 rally. “A president who is declining in the polls and whose family is in legal trouble mobilized — successfully — his shrinking, but energized, base in the streets.”

Most likely, Bolsonaro is pursuing a two-pronged political strategy. On the one hand, he is escalating political confrontation in hopes of widening the rift between right and left, and becoming Brazil’s best hope of defeating likely leftist candidate and former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in next year’s election.

If Bolsonaro reaches the second round and loses by a small margin, he could — like Trump — claim fraud and hope that Brazil’s armed forces and regional police commanders will support him.

If he loses the election by a wide margin, Bolsonaro’s alternate strategy will — like Trump — likely be to denounce alleged electoral fraud and use that narrative to remain a major political force and a viable candidate in the future.

Either way, Bolsonaro is doing great harm to his country. One of Brazil’s biggest assets was that, after more than three decades of democratic rule, the country enjoyed an international reputation of relative political and economic stability, and respect for the rule of law.

Bolsonaro is destroying all of that, scaring away domestic and foreign investors and hurting the economy. Many economists already are revising their earlier economic growth projections for Brazil from 5.4 percent to 4.9 percent this year, and 2 percent in 2022.

Centrist parties are discussing whether to impeach Bolsonaro, and — more important — whether to unite behind a centrist candidate to oppose both Bolsonaro and Lula’s expected candidacies. Unless that happens — a big “if” at this moment — Brazil faces a grim future.

