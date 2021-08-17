Biden blundered in Afghanistan, but it won’t do lethal damage to U.S.’ global clout | Opinion

Taliban fighters took complete control after U.S. troops withdrew from Afghanistan. Getty Images

The conventional wisdom is that President Biden’s horribly executed withdrawal from Afghanistan will badly hurt the U.S. standing in the world, including places far from the conflict, such as Latin America.

While I don’t rule anything out, I really doubt it.

There’s no question that the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan will be remembered as an American defeat, and as a Biden administration fiasco. Yes, it was former President Trump who asked that all U.S. troops be withdrawn from Afghanistan by May 1, and it was Trump who got Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar out of jail in Pakistan and who started negotiating with the Taliban.

And yes, it was Trump who as recently as on April 18 said Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan was “a wonderful and positive thing to do,” then lashed out at Biden for not getting them out immediately.





However, history will remember the chaotic images of Afghans desperately trying to get out of the country at the Kabul airport. And that happened during Biden’s watch.

The Miami Debate A weekly look at thought-provoking opinions from the Miami Herald’s Editorial Board, fresh insights from columnists and other local views. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Both Biden and Trump really wanted to get all American forces out.” former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton told me in an interview this week. “And I think, although neither Biden nor Trump want to admit it, history will see that they were pursuing essentially the same policy.”

Bolton, a foreign-policy hard-liner who unsuccessfully advised Trump against calling for a U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and more recently criticized Biden for continuing that policy, told me that the U.S. departure sends a signal that Washington is weak. It will embolden U.S. adversaries abroad, he said.

“In the Western Hemisphere, looking at what I called the “Troika of tyranny” — Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and all their foreign supporters, such as Russia, China, Iran and others — I think they’ll take heart from this,” Bolton told me.

“I think that they will believe they have greater freedom of action, certainly greater freedom of action within their own countries, against their own people,” he said. “And I think other regimes in the Western Hemisphere, I’m thinking of Peru in particular now, may draw the same lesson.”

Bolton, a Republican who broke with Trump, told me that Biden will pay a big political cost for this. “Republicans can and should make it a big issue,” he told me.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Maybe that will work, but maybe it won’t. It might cost the Democrats some votes in the 2024 presidential elections, and it might weaken America’s image in the world, but I’m skeptical that this will be an insurmountable defeat, either for Biden or for the U.S. standing in the world.

Foreign policy does matter, but it generally doesn’t make or break U.S. presidents. Biden has in his favor a booming U.S. economy projected to grow by 7% this year — more than any time in recent decades — falling unemployment rates and all-time stock market records.

In addition, the Senate has just passed Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which, if passed by the Democratic-controlled House, will spur a highly visible renovation or roads, bridges and airports across the country.

And Biden will get credit for using his White House podium to push for vaccination and the use of face masks to fight the pandemic. That’s in sharp contrast with his predecessor, who minimized the pandemic, didn’t push for mass vaccination, rarely used a face mask — and even suggested that people injecting themselves with bleach could fight COVID-19.

As for a potential collapse of America’s clout in the world, I’m just as skeptical. Money talks, and the United States — still the world’s biggest military and economic power — controls the most valued currency in the world. I don’t know many people who are rushing to buy the Chinese or Russian currency.

But, more important, the United States remains the world leader in innovation and patent registrations. The recent flights into orbit by private U.S.-based space tourism companies is only the beginning of a much more important trend, which will be the mining of materials in asteroids by U.S. firms. And the world’s most sought-after COVID-19 vaccines are not produced by China or Russia, but by America.

All empires eventually come to an end, and the United States will be no exception. But I doubt that the moment will be now — or that Afghanistan will be the reason.