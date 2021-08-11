Latin America has golden opportunity to profit from lithium — and probably will blow it | Opinion

Lithium carbonate can be recovered from salt flats such as this Olaroz salt flat in Susques, Argentina. Getty Images

President Biden’s recent executive order to make 50 percent of all new vehicles electric by 2030 to help fight climate change could result in an economic bonanza for Latin America: The region holds the world’s largest deposits of lithium, the key material used to produce car batteries.

But based on the political winds blowing in Latin America, there’s a good chance that it will blow the opportunity.

Instead attracting investors to mine the lithium and — more important — produce electric car batteries, the largest lithium producers in the region are likely to scare away potential investors with outdated 19th century nationalist-leftist slogans and impossible-to-meet regulations.

Biden’s Aug. 5 order, alongside the July 14 decision by the 27-country European Union to ban sales of new gasoline-fueled cars by 2035, is a golden opportunity for Latin America. Annual sales of electric vehicles are expected to rise by 28 times by 2040, according to a recent Bloomberg’s Battery Metals Outlook study.

About 58 percent of the world’s lithium reserves are in Argentina, Chile and Bolivia, the so-called “Lithium Triangle,” U.S. government studies show. Lithium also has been discovered in Mexico and Peru, which may significantly raise the region’s total reserves.

“This could be a game-changer for Latin America and the Caribbean, but only if countries in the region do the right things,” Mauricio Claver-Carone, president of the Inter-American Development Bank, told me in an interview.

Despite having the world’s largest known lithium deposits, Latin American countries are not the largest lithium producers. They sell only one-third of the world’s lithium, IADB studies show.

And when it comes to producing lithium batteries, Latin America is not even a marginal player. China, by far, is the world’s biggest lithium batteries producer.

To take advantage of the opportunity, Latin American countries will have to change their burdensome regulations and lure investors. Right now, it’s too costly to produce lithium batteries in the region, experts say.

According to Claver-Carone, Latin America’s biggest challenge — more than lithium extraction — will be producing electric car batteries and exporting them directly to the United States and Europe.

“Latin America needs to take out the middle man, which in this case means China,” Claver-Carone told me. “There’s no reason why the lithium has to go from South America to China, before it goes to the United States.”

Patricia I. Vasquez, an energy expert with the Washington, D.C.-based Wilson Center, pointed out an additional challenge for Latin America’s lithium producers: Their window of opportunity won’t last.

“Right now, especially after Biden’s announcement, there’s more demand for lithium than supply. But that won’t last very long,” Vasquez told me. “There’s no doubt in my mind that, within the next 10 years, the United States will reduce its dependence on lithium imports.”

Much like what happened with oil, when the United States developed fracking to end its dependence on oil imports, new lithium deposit findings or new technologies will turn the United States into a major global lithium producer, she says. Latin American countries will face a lot more competition, she added.

Judging from everything I’m hearing from experts, this could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Latin America to diversify its exports and become a global lithium and a manufacturing powerhouse of electric vehicle batteries. Ideally, Latin American countries could do what Norway did with its oil reserves — create sovereign national funds to invest in long-term projects, increase growth and dramatically reduce poverty.

But considering the outdated populist-nationalist slogans from the leaders of Argentina, Bolivia, Peru and Mexico — and the rising anti-business climate in Chile — this will be just another missed opportunity. It may once again confirm the old saying that “Latin America is the land of hope, and the land of frustration.”

I hope I’m wrong, but I’m afraid that the region’s populist leaders will increase state controls over their lithium sector in the name of “national sovereignty.” Meantime, China and Vietnam — ironically, two communist governments — will continue eating their lunch, welcoming foreign lithium investors, getting richer and reducing poverty much faster than Latin America will.

