After U.N. report on Maduro’s mass murders, region’s leaders can no longer stay silent | Opinion

United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s report about Venezuela is the most devastating account of state-sponsored mass killings in the region since the days of South America’s rightist military dictatorships in the 1970s. So why are so many self-proclaimed human rights champions remaining silent about it?





The U.N. report says that there have been at least 6,856 suspicious deaths of oppositionists during Venezuelan government security operations in the 17-month period ending in May 2018. Many of them were likely extra-judicial executions, the report says.

That figure is more than twice the number of extrajudicial executions and forced disappearances during Gen. Augusto Pinochet’s seventeen-year-long 1973-1990 dictatorship in Chile. It is also comparable to the number of state-directed killings during a similar period of time during Argentina’s 1976-1983 “dirty war.”

And yet, where’s the public indignation by many of the self-proclaimed human rights defenders who have rightfully denounced Argentina and Chile’s rightist military juntas’ atrocities of the 1970’s? Where are their denunciations of Maduro’s documented cases of mass murders, torture and illegal arrests of peaceful oppositionists?

To be more precise:

- Where’s Mexico? Mexican governments openly condemned South America’s military regimes’ abuses in the 1970s, and even broke diplomatic relations with Pinochet’s dictatorship in 1974. So why is Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador now refusing to strongly condemn Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro’s mass killings, and has proclaimed himself to be “neutral” on Venezuela?

- Where is Argentina’s presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez, and his vice-presidential candidate - and power behind the throne - former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner? Why have we not heard a categorical condemnation of Maduro’s death squads from either?

Former president Fernandez de Kirchner built much of her political career denouncing Argentina’s 1970’s rightist dictatorship, although she is not known to have been an active oppositionist at the time. During her presidency she maintained close ties with Maduro, and she is currently in Cuba, visiting her daughter there.

- Where are Uruguay’s President Tabaré Vásquez, and his predecessor José Mujica? Both belong to a left-of-center coalition that claims to stand for human rights, but have yet to unequivocally condemn Maduro’s state-sponsored terrorism.

- Where are Brazil’s former presidents Dilma Rousseff and Luis Inacio Lula da Silva? Both have long criticized Brazil’s past military regimes’ human rights abuses - as they should - but are now conspicuously silent about the Maduro’s crimes.

- Where are U.S. Democratic Party presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders, and congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio Cortes? I have yet to hear them speak out about the U.N. report. In case they don’t know this, Bachelet is not a right winger, but a long-time member of Chile’s Socialist Party, whose father was tortured by the Pinochet dictatorship.

According to the Bachelet report, the Maduro regime has officially admitted 6,856 killings that it classified as allegedly resulting from “resistance to authority” between January, 2018, and May, 2019. The U.N. report says the real figure may be higher, and mentions a Venezuelan Violence Observatory study citing 9,647 killings of opposition activists over the same period.

Most often, Maduro’s paramilitary forces arrived in unmarked cars in victims’ homes, killed them, and then manipulated the crime scene. “They would plant arms and drugs and fire their weapons against the walls or in the air to suggest a confrontation,” the report said.

By some standards, Venezuela’s human rights abuses are the most dramatic in Latin America’s recent history, because the Maduro regime is not fighting against an armed insurgency or terrorist groups, which is often the pretext that dictatorships use to kill peaceful political opponents.

Of course, Maduro apologists will claim that critics or Venezuela’s dictatorship are biased against leftist governments. But that’s not the case: Most respectable international human rights groups, such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, have equally denounced abuses by leftist and rightist dictatorships, as have many of us in the media.

So here’s the message that Lopez Obrador, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, and other political figures in the region should hear: if you fail to categorically denounce the Maduro regime’s mass killings, you have zero moral authority to even pronounce the words “human rights.”

In the aftermath of the U.N. High Commissioner of Human Rights’ report, you have no excuse for remaining silent on Venezuela.

