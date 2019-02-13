Mexico’s new president’s popularity is at an all-time high. But how long will the honeymoon last?

Mexico’s incoming leftist president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a press conference in Mexico City on October 29, 2018. - Lopez Obrador said Monday he will halt construction of a new airport for the capital after it was rejected in a referendum. (Photo by Ulises Ruiz / AFP) (Photo credit should read ULISES RUIZ/AFP/Getty Images) Ulises Ruiz Getty Images