About a dozen migrants reach shore in Pompano Beach. They may be from Jamaica

Broward Sheriff’s deputies and marine units picked up about a dozen migrants after a white motor boat carrying them landed on the shore near the 2800 block of Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

According to BSO Officer Claudinne Caro, at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday, deputies were called to the area along Southeast 28th Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard on the Intracoastal. An estimated 11 migrants were detained, she said in a preliminary release.

BSO did not identify where the people came from. But one of the men told a WPLG-Local 10 reporter that his fellow passengers are from Jamaica. The man told the station they had first traveled to the Bahamas before heading to South Florida.

“There’s killing going on there. We want a better life. No life in Jamaica right now,” the man told WPLG.

About a dozen people came ashore in Pompano Beach along Southeast 28th Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard on the Intracoastal on June 17, 2021, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. The people were detained. Joe Cavaretta South Florida Sun Sentinel

Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reported that there were 14 migrants and its cameras showed two women being taken into custody by federal officials.

U.S. Border Patrol — Miami Sector, which will take custody of the people from the boat, and the Department of Homeland Security, are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.