Coast Guard repatriates 20 Haitians after boat stopped 11 miles off Lake Worth

Twenty Haitian migrants and one Colombian national were on a 28-foot boat, found 11 miles east of Lake Worth, Florida, on June 5, 2021. The Coast Guard Cutter Confidence crew repatriated 20 of the Haitian migrants to Cap Haitien, Haiti on June 10. U.S. Coast Guard District 7

The Coast Guard Cutter Confidence returned 20 Haitian migrants to Cap Haitien, Haiti, Thursday, after 21 people were found Saturday aboard a 28-foot boat 11 miles off Lake Worth.

One of the people on the boat was a Colombian national who was turned over to Homeland Security, according to the Coast Guard.

The 20 Haitians were transferred to the cutter after being spotted by a Customs and Border Protection maritime patrol aircraft.

The Miami Herald is awaiting a response from the Coast Guard as to where the boat’s journey began — whether it originated in Haiti and made it to Florida waters or if it originated somewhere else.

“The Coast Guard and our partners continue to watch the Caribbean and surrounding waters for illegal and unsafe migration,” Lt. Edwin Valentin, Coast Guard liaison to Haiti, said in a release. “Taking to the sea to smuggle yourself into the country is very dangerous; we urge you not to risk you and your loved-ones’ lives.”

The Coast Guard interdicted 271 Haitian migrants in fiscal year 2021, which began Oct. 1, 2020. In fiscal year 2020, 418 Haitian migrants were interdicted and 932 were in fiscal year 2019.