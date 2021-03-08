Biden grants Temporary Protected Status to Venezuelans, plans new sanctions on Maduro

The Biden administration offered humanitarian protections to Venezuelans on Monday that would alleviate the threat of deportation for over 320,000 eligible individuals who have sought refuge in the United States.

The administration determined that Venezuelans qualified under the special Temporary Protected Status designation “due to the extraordinary and temporary conditions in Venezuela,” a senior Biden administration official said.

Over 5.4 million Venezuelans have fled their country under the regime of Nicolás Maduro, according to the United Nations, among the largest displacement crises in the world.

Eligible Venezuelans have 180 days to apply for the protective status, which requires a $50 application fee, an $85 biometrics fee and a $410 fee for those seeking work authorization. Individuals will also undergo a background check and are required to provide proof they entered the United States before the March 8 order was issued.

Once granted, the protective status lasts for up to 18 months. Biden administration officials underscored that TPS protections could be extended, but that they are not permanent, and that the action should not be a signal to Venezuelans outside of the United States to come.

“We very much expect that smugglers and other unscrupulous individuals will be now claiming that the border is open, and that is not the case,” one administration official told reporters in a call.

For years, a bipartisan group of senators lobbied former President Donald Trump to grant TPS to Venezuelans. Instead, on the last day of his presidency he issued a memorandum deferring the forced departure of Venezuelans without legal status in the United States.

In addition to fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden’s TPS designation puts to rest a yearslong fight in Congress.

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said he supports Biden’s TPS designation.

“Venezuela remains a nation in crisis,” Rubio said in a statement. “I have long advocated providing much-needed relief to help eligible Venezuelan nationals residing in the U.S. with a work permit and a temporary solution, which is exactly what the Trump Administration did earlier this year. I am glad the Biden Administration shares that commitment, and I support granting TPS status to eligible Venezuelan nationals currently in the U.S.”

The Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) order issued by Trump remains in place, and “the protection is essentially the same,” a Biden administration official said. But TPS provides a structure for these individuals more grounded in law.

“The individuals who apply for and receive TPS and are also covered by DED don’t need to apply for employment authorization documents under both programs,” the official said. “People can make their selection, if you will.”

As of this week, 19 Venezuelans remained detained at the Broward Transitional Center in South Florida — the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center that for years has remained the hub facility for Venezuelans awaiting deportation. It is unclear how many are detained nationwide.

The Biden administration recognizes the 2015 National Assembly as the last remaining democratic institution in Venezuela, and Juan Guaidó as its interim president.

Leaders of the Venezuelan community in the United States immediately celebrated the announcement.

“The TPS will benefit around 323,000 Venezuelans that are victims of the Nicolas Maduro dictatorship and that were forced to flee their home country because of the most cruel regime in Latin America,” said Carlos Vecchio, Guaidó’s diplomatic representative to the United States.

“This measure will allow them to live, work and be legally protected in the United States, resting on the knowledge that they will not be deported. Venezuelans are hardworking, intelligent and productive people that have much to contribute to the progress and prosperity of the United States,” Vecchio said in a statement.

Biden officials said the administration is working to broaden a pressure campaign on Maduro that began under Trump by coordinating new sanctions with several other countries, including allies in Latin America and the European Union.

“We have to recognize here that unilateral sanctions over the last four years have not succeeded in achieving an electoral outcome in the country,” a second senior administration official said.

“The United States is going to continue to increase the pressure,” the official said. “It’s going to expand that pressure multilaterally to ensure that those that are guilty of human rights abuses, that are robbing the Venezuelan people, that are engaged in rampant criminal activity find no quarter anywhere until they sit down to the table in earnest.”

Updates that the Venezuelan displacement crisis is among the largest in the world.