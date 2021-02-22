‘Like sardines in a can’: Complaint alleges medical neglect at Florida ICE detention center

The Glades County Detention Center, which leases out space to ICE, is operated by the Glades County Sheriff’s Office. Glades County Sheriff’s Office

In a scathing federal civil rights complaint filed Monday, 25 immigration detainees chronicled what they describe as rampant medical neglect, constitutional violations, deteriorating conditions and retaliation inside the Glades County Detention Center in Central Florida.

In the complaint– sent to the Office of the Inspector General and the Office for Civil Rights & Civil Liberties at the Department of Homeland Security– immigrants behind bars call on federal officials to launch an investigation into “abuses” at Glades and request the assignment of an immediate oversight team to “prevent additional deaths and health consequences.”

Throughout the pandemic, Glades has ranked among the nation’s most COVID-riddled detention centers, with 187 documented infections and one death to date. As of Monday, ICE has reported 9,530 COVID-19 infections in its detention centers and 9 coronavirus deaths.

In a phone interview with the Miami Herald, Kevin Brown, a Jamaican national who is quoted in the federal complaint, said a jail sergeant beat him up, pepper sprayed him and then put him in confinement after “I said I would report their abuses to the Office of Civil Liberties.”

“The officer grabbed my hand and foot and took me out of the dorm,” Brown said. “The officer’s hand kept hitting my face on the ground and then they dragged me, picked me up and slammed me on the floor. My head kept hitting the floor. They then placed me in handcuffs and took me to confinement.”

ICE– which since 2006 has contracted with the Glades County Sheriff’s Office to house immigrants in its jail– told the Miami Herald in an email Monday that “ICE does not comment on pending litigation.” The Glades County Sheriff’s Office referred all questions to ICE.

The 31-page complaint was filed by Miami-based immigration advocates at Americans for Immigrant Justice and Immigrant Action Alliance, along with seven other immigrant rights organizations. Two dozen detainees said they have experienced inadequate medical care and neglect; lack of hygiene products, sanitation, and PPE; transfers between facilities without quarantine; failure to follow court orders to release individuals from Glades; retaliation for peaceful protest and public reporting; and use of toxic chemical spray in enclosed spaces.

The 25 ICE detainees– most of which took part in the complaint anonymously, fearing retaliation– are calling on ICE to release the 300 detainees currently housed at Glades, starting with those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19, and for the U.S. government to cut ties with the detention center.

“Sometimes there are no masks, not even the doctor is wearing one,” said one detainee, Steve Cooper, on Jan. 10, according to the complaint. “The doctor was not wearing a mask before. He just started wearing it after he caught the virus, not before.”

The Miami Herald inquired about the detention center’s doctor, Jean Max Saint Charles, testing positive for COVID-19, and the Sheriff’s office declined to comment.

“I will not be releasing any information publicly in reference to Dr. Saint Charles’ current or past medical issues or any conditions that he may or may not have had,” said Chad Schipansky, commander of the detention Division at the Glades County Sheriff’s Office.

Saint Charles did not respond to emails and phone calls from the Miami Herald.

Protesters demonstrate in front of the ICE field office in Plantation on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Protesters urged U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release people from the Glades County detention center in Moore Haven, Florida, which has become one of the nation’s top 10 detention centers for positive cases of COVID-19. They also urged ICE to end its contract with the Glades County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the facility, contending it is unable to provide adequate prevention or care. José A. Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

“Temperature checks used to be conducted once or twice daily whereas now they are only checked sporadically, and many with serious medical issues who should be released are remaining detained,” one detainee said anonymously on Jan. 8, according to the complaint.

He continued: “There is no COVID-19 testing taking place at this time, despite many people being sick. I myself was tested in July 2020, but wasn’t provided my test results, and I have not been tested since. I think attention will only come once someone drops dead. There is no sanitation, social distancing. They have us in here like sardines in a can.”

“Today, ten months after the onset of the pandemic, individuals detained at Glades County Detention Center report life-threatening medical malpractice, including the intentional denial of treatment and diagnosis qualifying them for medical release,” the complaint said, citing a California federal judge’s blistering court order back in April – Fraihat vs. ICE – demanding that vulnerable populations that meet a specific age and health criteria be released from ICE detention during the pandemic.

Advocates also listed other complaints: keeping those who are well near those who are sick; not implementing social distancing measures; lack of sanitation and disinfection; inadequate mask usage; insufficient testing; and not releasing individuals who have risk factors.

Sofia Casini, a spokesperson for Freedom for Immigrants, another organization involved in the complaint, said: “[We] have been documenting life-threatening medical malpractice at Glades, including the intentional denial of treatment, for years. This abuse has only escalated during the pandemic with the illegal use of toxic chemicals, reported disappearances of men and women, and possibly unaccounted for fatalities.”

In June, the Herald published a story detailing how a growing number of ICE detainees across the country had vanished for days or weeks at a time in the wake of the global health pandemic and an increase in transfers between detention centers and medical facilities.

A month later, the Herald reported on the death of Onoval Perez-Montufar, a Mexican national at Glades who died of COVID-19. He was the first reported ICE detainee in Florida and the third in the country to die of the novel virus. He was 51.

