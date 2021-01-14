Scathing watchdog report chronicles chaos behind Trump’s family separation policy

Madres y sus hijos esperan en fila en el Centro de Inmigración Familiar del sur de Texas, en Dilley. el 9 de agosto de 2018. AP

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his top advisors were the “driving force” to push for family separations at the U.S. southern border, a scathing report by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General revealed Thursday.

The report’s release comes two and a half years after the Trump administration initiated its “zero tolerance” policy ordering the prosecution of all migrant parents caught crossing the border with children. By default, the policy led to family separations; children were detained in separate facilities for months, while their parents faced prosecution and deportation from inside detention centers.

The findings reveal for the first time how the DOJ “failed to effectively prepare for, or manage, the implementation of the zero tolerance policy.” It also chronicles how the attorney general’s office blindsided key agencies.

“The Department’s single-minded focus on increasing prosecutions came at the expense of careful and appropriate consideration of the impact that prosecution of family unit adults and family separations would have on children traveling with them and the government’s ability to later reunite the children with their parents,” the 93-page report concluded.

Highlighted in the report is how Sessions and his advisors ignored dire warning signs from a 2017 child separation pilot program in western Texas, failing to heed advice from their own U.S. attorneys about widespread problems that arose during those earlier separations.

“We have now heard of us taking breast feeding defendant moms away from their infants, I did not believe this until I looked at the duty log and saw the fact we had accepted prosecution on (sic) moms with one and two year olds,” one prosecutor wrote.

Coming to light is also a White House meeting on May 3, 2018, where Sessions prepared talking points that touted the 2017 Texas initiative while ignoring its widespread problems: “The Western District of Texas employed a pilot program [the El Paso Initiative] that involved the prosecution of adults in family units last fall-and it worked.”

The report also shows how U.S. attorneys’ offices across the southwest border repeatedly told Sessions, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and their top advisors, that they were not prepared to handle the surge of prosecutions of parents arriving with children.

Sessions ignored their pleas during a May 11, 2018 call: “We need to take away children,” he said, according to the report.

OIG officials noted in the report that Sessions — who no longer works for the U.S. government— refused various requests for interviews by the OIG’s office. The Miami Herald reached out to Sessions Thursday but did not immediately hear back.

And when the U.S. Attorneys Office refused to separate parents from infants, an email shows that Rosenstein told them: “We should NOT be categorically declining immigration prosecutions of adults in family units because of the age of a child... [The Attorney General] is clear: Prosecute parents if DHS decides to separate families; use your prosecutorial discretion [with regard to] illness, language issues; no categorial (sic) decisions [with regard to] age; fact-based decisions [are] OK.”

According to the inspector general’s Office, the agency ”found no evidence that DOJ leadership engaged in discussions with the U.S. Attorneys, the USMS, or DHS, prior to the implementation of the zero tolerance policy, about a process for expediting prosecutions of family unit adults so that child separations would not occur.”

The report shows how Sessions, Hamilton, and other advisors believed that parents could be prosecuted rapidly and reunited within one to three days. And when the U.S. attorneys informed them parents remained in custody for “3 to 7 days and a significantly longer period in some districts,” Sessions and his advisors refused to change any directives to separate all families arriving at the border.

Also revealed: U.S. Marshals officials warned DOJ leadership that child separations would hinder the agency’s ability to conduct other operations throughout the country, and could cause “a Fiscal Year 2019 funding shortfall of $227 million, and a shortage of 3,000 beds,” which ultimately occurred, the report said.

In a joint statement, the Congressional Oversight and Judiciary Committee Chairs called the contents of the report a “dark chapter in our history [that] must never be repeated.”

“Today’s report sheds new light on the chaos, cruelty, and reckless disregard for vulnerable children in our nation’s custody,” the statement said, noting that the committee— comprised of top democratic members— hope will be presented before Congress in the coming weeks.

“Our Committees and multiple independent Inspectors General have now uncovered shocking evidence that the Trump Administration sought to intentionally harm children and families as a deterrent to migration, and did not care to plan for the consequences,” they added.

In 2018, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit seeking to reunite an asylum-seeking mother and her 7-year-old daughter fleeing violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, only to be separated from each other in the U.S. and detained separately 2,000 miles apart.

“The barbaric family separation practice was immoral and illegal. At a minimum, Justice Department lawyers should have known the latter. This new report shows just how far the Trump administration was willing to go to destroy these families,” said Lee Gelernt, the lead attorney on the case. “The Biden-Harris administration will inherit the legacy of family separation, and we don’t doubt that more horrific details will continue to emerge.”