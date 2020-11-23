Biden names Alejandro Mayorkas, a Cuban-American immigrant, to head Homeland Security

President-elect Joe Biden announced Monday he will nominate Alejandro Mayorkas, a Cuban-American immigrant, to serve as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Mayorkas would be the first immigrant and the first Hispanic to lead the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Mayorka, 60, was born in Havana and lived as a child in Miami before his family moved to Los Angeles. After being confirmed by the Senate as deputy secretary of DHS under the Obama-Biden administration, he held the post from 2013-16. He also led the office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services from 2009-13.

Before being named by Biden, Mayorkas was working in the private sector at WilmerHale, an international law firm with offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia., where he specialized in strategic counseling and crisis management.

“When I was very young, the United States provided my family and me a place of refuge,” Mayorkas wrote on Twitter. “Now, I have been nominated to be the DHS Secretary and oversee the protection of all Americans and those who flee persecution in search of a better life for themselves and their loved ones.”

In a statement, the Biden transition team emphasized how Mayorkas “will play a critical role in fixing our broken immigration system.”

He “will play a critical role in fixing our broken immigration system and understands that living up to our values and protecting our nation’s security aren’t mutually exclusive—and under his leadership, they’ll go hand-in-hand,” the statement said. “During his tenure at DHS, he led the development and implementation of DACA [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] negotiated cybersecurity and homeland security agreements with foreign governments, led the Department’s response to Ebola and Zika, helped build and administer the Blue Campaign to combat human trafficking, and developed an emergency relief program for orphaned youth following the tragic January 2010 earthquake in Haiti.”

Mayorkas received his bachelor’s degree with distinction from the University of California at Berkeley and a law degree from Loyola Law School at Loyola Marymount University. He currently serves on several non-profit organizations focused on refugee resettlement, providing legal services to the poor, and education for underprivileged youth.

