They help ease the darkest hours of Krome detainees

A vigil at Krome Detention Center the Immigration Action Alliance held after a detainee died of COVID-19. Immigration Action Alliance

Eric’s family moved to Miami from Colombia in 1992 when he was just 10 years old.

“We came with a tourist visa and because we were so afraid for our lives. We just stayed here,” he said.

Unbeknownst to him, because they overstayed their visas, he had no legal standing in the U.S. Later in life he got into a fight, and that’s when his immigration status became an issue.

Eric, 37, (who asked not to identified by his last name) spent two years in various detention centers in Florida before being deported back to Colombia — a country he hadn’t visited since his family left.

“I’m over here in Colombia, a country that I don’t know, and my daughter is in the U.S.,” he said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

According to a Pew Research Center, about 45% of the total unauthorized migrant population came here legally with visas and then overstayed. Because they came here legally, their infraction is considered a civil offense, not a criminal one.

But that doesn’t stop them from being treated like criminals, or even housed among them.

“The word ‘detention center’ is just to cover it up — it’s jail,” Eric said. “This is a new way of slavery.”

During his two years in detention, Eric was shuffled between Krome Detention Center (in Homestead), Glades County Detention Center (near Lake Okeechobee), and Baker County Detention Center (near Jacksonville).

“Baker is the worst. It’s like a maximum-security prison. You never see the light of day there,” he said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The movement of detainees from center to center is often referred to as “diesel therapy,” because it’s mentally taxing on the immigrant and it also gets them away from their lawyers.

In addition to breaking them down, it’s a way for the transportation companies to make money, as they are paid each time a detainee is moved.

“They move people around because it’s a business transaction,” Eric said.

Fighting for immigrants in detention

The Immigration Action Alliance (IAA), a local nonprofit organization started by Bud Collins in 2013 when he retired, focuses on providing comfort to immigrants in detention, serving as witnesses of their living conditions, and resisting immigrant detention. The group’s overall goal is to eliminate immigration detention altogether.

“There are better options,” Collins said. “There’s no reason why immigrants who have overstayed their welcome can’t just be free until the time of their hearing. Most of them aren’t criminals and don’t pose a threat to society.”

“They are not serving time; they are wasting their time. Unlike jail, where the inmates can learn and even get a degree, there are no programs for immigrants in detention centers. There’s nothing for them to do,” Collins said.

When an immigrant gets detained in the system, most quickly run out of funds, and everything in detention costs money. They used to be able to send text messages for free to their families, but even that comes at a price now.

The IAA raises funds to help these immigrants while they’re detained as well as when they are deported or released. The “comfort” aspect of the organization is to help detainees have a humane experience while detained.

“This place [Krome] is freezing, and while it may be clean, there’s not one soft surface there,” Collins explained. “It would be a nice warehouse for appliances, but it’s not for people.”

While Eric was detained, the IAA deposited money in his account so he could stay in touch with family members, and they also sent him books of his choice via Amazon.com. “It’s important that they get the books they want, not just silly romance books,” Collins added.

When Eric was finally deported to Colombia, the IAA bought him a suitcase full of clothes and gave him enough money to pay for three month’s rent back in Colombia.

When immigrants are released, the IAA often provides clothing, an inexpensive cell phone, transportation, and some money for the road. This package costs about $500/person.

They need pen pals, books, emotional support

The IAA only has one paid employee, its executive director. The others, including Collins, are volunteers. Volunteers often communicate with the immigrants by becoming pen pals, sending them birthday and holiday cards. They also join in on actions, and help raise money.

The IAA recently held two vigils for those who died of Covid-19 while in detention.

“The service the IAA provides isn’t just financial,” Eric said. “They help you with the psychological [too] because you’re going through the darkest time in your life.”

“In the dark times, they were the light,” he said.

How to help

▪ Immigration Action Alliance (IAA), a nonprofit organization, focuses on providing comfort to immigrants in detention. Donations can be made on their website at: www.immigrantactionalliance.org/donate/

The group also needs volunteers to become pen pals, send birthday and holiday cards and help raise money. To volunteer, send an email to: info@immigrantactionalliance.org