Bahamian girl to be reunited Thursday night after being separated from family

Kaytora Paul, de 12 años, quien llegó con su madrina de las Bahamas, fue separada y llevada a un refugio en Miami Gardens.

A 12-year-old Bahamian girl who was was separated from family by U.S. immigration officials at a South Florida airport Sunday is expected to be reunited with her family Thursday night, federal sources say.

Kaytora Paul, 12, is expected to be picked up by her mother and aunt sometime Thursday evening after spending four days at His House, a Miami Gardens shelter for unaccompanied migrant children. The girl, who was traveling with her godmother, was fleeing the destruction of Hurricane Dorian. Her family’s roof had collapsed and had slept in their SUV for days in the rain.

Government officials told the Miami Herald that U.S. Department of Health and Human Services expedited the reunification process after the child’s case sparked public outrage. HHS told Florida officials that the U.S. government “was unaware the girl was a hurricane survivor” at the time of separation.

HHS has not responded to emails from the Miami Herald since Monday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The girl and her godmother had flown from Nassau to West Palm Beach Sunday night after being evacuated from the hurricane-ravaged Abaco island. However, when the two landed in Florida, U.S. Customs and Border Protection transferred them over to Miami International Airport and ultimately separated the pair because the woman wasn’t the child’s biological parent, CBP confirmed.

Officials also refused to give the girl’s biological aunt, who had come to pick her up at the airport, custody. The young evacuee was then placed into the custody of HHS. His House is a facility used by the U.S. government to house unaccompanied migrant children. The girl would be considered an “unaccompanied minor” because she wasn’t physically accompanied by her biological mother or father.

The girl’s mother, Katty Paul —who was originally told she had to go through a lengthy process to claim her daughter, one that could take weeks or months— was not immediately available for comment Thursday.