Bahamians booted off Florida-bound evacuation ferry. Feds are blaming ferry company

Homeless Bahamians on the Abaco Islands await transport off the island Evacuees gather at Marsh Harbour Port in Abaco on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, waiting to leave the island after Hurricane Dorian pounded the Bahamas.

Bahamian evacuees fleeing the destruction of Hurricane Dorian were abruptly kicked off a Florida-bound ferry late Sunday night.

Bahamians waited in line at the Freeport port in Grand Bahama all day Sunday to board the boat scheduled to sail to Fort Lauderdale that evening. Once boarded, crew members ordered at least 100 people to get off after checking for U.S. visas just minutes before departure.

The knee-jerk decision, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, was not CBP’s, the agency told the Miami Herald on Monday. A spokesperson for CBP in Florida would not clarify whether Bahamians without U.S. visas can come to the U.S. on a ship.

Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said via Tweet that CBP can issue humanitarian or medical parole for travelers “on a case-by-case basis.”

.@CBP has the discretion to issue humanitarian or medical parole on a case-by-case basis to travelers with a proven need to enter the U.S. – for a temporary period of time – to receive emergency care. — Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) September 8, 2019

“CBP is not denying or discouraging evacuation efforts and empathizes with the plight of the Bahamian people,” the agency said in a statement to the Herald. “CBP is encouraging private vessel and aircraft operators to coordinate any evacuation missions with Bahamian authorities before evacuating anyone from The Bahamas,” the agency said in an email.

It’s unclear if the ferry operator, Balearia Caribbean, coordinated correctly. The company did not return phone calls and emails from the Miami Herald on Monday.

Evacuees wait for transportation to leave Marsh Harbour Port on Abaco Island on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

When the boat reached Fort Lauderdale, a CBP officer told WSVN 7 News that the agency would have processed the Bahamians who were kicked off the boat.

“If those folks did stay on the boat we would have processed them and worked within our laws and protocols and done what we had to do to facilitate them,” a CBP officer told WSVN 7 News in Miami. “The business decision by Balearia to remove them — they were not ordered off the boat by any U.S. government entity.”

For the last few days, nearly 1,500 Hurricane Dorian survivors successfully arrived at the Port of Palm Beach aboard ferry and cruise ships from areas of the Bahamas devastated by Hurricane Dorian, the most powerful hurricane on record to hit the country. CBP said the companies coordinated with Bahamian and U.S. authorities, and the evacuees were processed without incident.

According to the CBP, Bahamian citizens don’t need a visa to travel to the U.S. by air if they apply for admission at CBP “pre-clearance” facilities in Nassau or Freeport international airports. They would also need to show proof of a clean criminal record through a certificate issued by Bahamian police.