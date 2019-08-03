All children have been moved from Homestead detention center. They’re not coming back

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services finally unveiled its evacuation plan for the Homestead migrant shelter to several members of Congress and some Miami-Dade officials this week. Children would be flown out before a hurricane hit. Miami Herald Staff

The Homestead detention no longer has any children as of Saturday morning and massive layoffs are on the horizon, two federal sources confirmed.

The decision to move the children to other detention centers across the country was made when a tropical wave got on South Florida’s radar earlier this week. The weather pattern activated the center’s recently revealed hurricane plan, which said the facility would transfer all children at least five days before South Florida was was in the cone of error.

About 400 employees were laid off on Friday and thousands more are on the horizon for Monday, sources say. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the federal agency that runs Homestead, plans on keeping about 130 employees on site to maintain the property even as the shelter remains closed.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW