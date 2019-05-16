Immigration
Jeff Bezos pays tribute to his Cuban father’s journey to Miami in Instagram video
In a touching post on Instagram, Jeff Bezos, founder and president of Amazon, shared a video tribute chronicling his father’s journey from Cuba to the United States as a 16-year-old.
“My dad’s journey to the U.S. shows how people come together to help each other,” Bezos wrote. “We got a chance to celebrate him last night for the opening of the Statue of Liberty’s new museum. This is his story.”
In one video, the pair hold up a glass of bubbly in front of the landmark and gave a toast “to liberty.”
In another video, his father, Miguel Angel Bezos, talks about traveling to the United States at 16 with nothing but a sweater made out of cleaning rags by his mother.
As Fidel Castro took over the island, Bezos Sr.’s parents had no choice but to send him to Miami .
Watch the full tribute here:
