Jeff Bezos pays tribute to his Cuban father’s journey to Miami in Instagram video

Instagram screengrab

In a touching post on Instagram, Jeff Bezos, founder and president of Amazon, shared a video tribute chronicling his father’s journey from Cuba to the United States as a 16-year-old.

“My dad’s journey to the U.S. shows how people come together to help each other,” Bezos wrote. “We got a chance to celebrate him last night for the opening of the Statue of Liberty’s new museum. This is his story.”





In one video, the pair hold up a glass of bubbly in front of the landmark and gave a toast “to liberty.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In another video, his father, Miguel Angel Bezos, talks about traveling to the United States at 16 with nothing but a sweater made out of cleaning rags by his mother.

As Fidel Castro took over the island, Bezos Sr.’s parents had no choice but to send him to Miami .

Watch the full tribute here:





