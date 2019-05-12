Hundreds protest outside Homestead detention center on Mother’s Day

Protestors gather on Mother’s Day outside Homestead detention center About 300 protesters gathered Sunday outside the Homestead detention center in South Miami-Dade. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK About 300 protesters gathered Sunday outside the Homestead detention center in South Miami-Dade.

More than 300 people flooded the streets outside the Homestead detention center for migrant children on Sunday.

The “Mother’s Day March” took place at 920 Bougainville Blvd. in South Miami-Dade, where about 3,200 unaccompanied minors are being detained after crossing the southern border without their biological parents.

Dozens of religious organizations were shuttled in while many protesters traveled from out-of-state to participate.

The Homestead shelter, the only facility for migrant children operated by a for-profit corporation, has been shrouded in secrecy and cloaked in controversy from the moment it was reactivated in February 2018.

Moms, activists, community leaders and children march during a Motherâ€™s Day protest to shut down the countryâ€™s largest child detention facility outside the Homestead Detention Center in Homestead, Florida, on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Lawmakers scornful of President Trump’s immigration policies have been blocked from visiting. Because it sits on federal land, Florida’s child welfare agency is barred from investigating allegations of abuse.





On Sunday, protesters, who for months have been calling for the facility’s shut down, stood on ladders as they waved to children playing sports in a nearby field.

Some held signs that said “end child detention” while others paraded with banners that said: “Amber Alert: 3,000 kids missing.”

Miami-Dade police described the protest to be “peaceful.” There were no arrests or altercations, officials added.