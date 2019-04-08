Did Trump administration break law by blocking Florida reps from entering migrant shelter?

Members of Congress denied entry to the Homestead child detention center U.S. Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Donna Shalala and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell speak to the media after being denied entrance to the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Migrant Children by the Trump administration in Homestead, FL on Monday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Donna Shalala and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell speak to the media after being denied entrance to the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Migrant Children by the Trump administration in Homestead, FL on Monday.

Three Florida congresswomen were sent home Monday after attempting to inspect the Homestead child detention center.

On Wednesday, U.S. Reps. Donna Shalala, Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, South Florida’s three Democratic representatives, had requested to visit the shelter on Monday. They wanted to inspect the facility, which houses about 2,000 unaccompanied migrant children, after the government announced last week it would expand the center to detain as many as 3,200 children.





“At this point, it is unclear what new structures or accommodations are being made to adequately house the additional children,” said Mucarsel-Powell, whose Congressional district includes Homestead. “There remains a major lack of transparency about what is occurring within the facility’s walls.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the privately run facility, said it needed two weeks’ notice to allow lawmakers into the facility and refused them entry, citing its 2015 policy.

“To ensure a facility visit does not interfere with the staff’s ability to provide for the safety, well-being or privacy of unaccompanied alien children, especially during a period of high influx such as the present, we require a minimum two-week notification for the facility visit,” an HHS spokesperson said. “This has been HHS policy since 2015. It meets our current statutory obligation to provide members of Congress with facility access.”

The congresswomen, however, called the agency’s denial “illegal,” citing recently passed legislation, signed by President Donald Trump, that prohibits HHS from denying lawmakers from entering a facility to conduct oversight.





After being blocked by armed security guards, Wasserman Schultz took out her cell phone and recited, verbatim, Section 234 of bill 115-245.

“It is federal law, and if you don’t allow us us access, you’re in violation of federal law,” Wasserman Schultz said.

Echoed Shalala: “This is the law of the land.”

The guard directed the lawmakers to the shelter’s director, who reiterated that access would not be granted.

HHS would not comment on the conflicting mandates but said its 2105 policy reigns.

Some experts disagree, however.





Lou Fisher, a scholar in residence at the Constitution Project who previously worked at the Library of Congress specializing in the separation of powers between Congress and the White House, said the legislation passed by Congress does not give wiggle room for HHS to prevent lawmakers from visiting facilities.





“I don’t see that the statutory language would bar entry to lawmakers,” Fisher said.





In a statement Monday, Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the Democratic member of Congress who chairs the House subcommittee that funds HHS, said she’s considering legal action.

“There should be nothing to hide at these facilities, yet HHS has continued to throw up roadblocks and promote ill-conceived reasons to keep Members of Congress out,” DeLauro said in a statement. “As such, I am examining all legal remedies along with Congresswomen Wasserman Schultz, Shalala, and Mucarsel-Powell. This will not stand.”





None of the lawmakers would specify what those legal actions may be.

The day after the representatives requested to tour the shelter, John Kelly, Trump’s former chief of staff and the former head of the U.S. Southern Command in Doral, was spotted entering the Homestead facility on a golf cart.

The company that runs the shelter, the only for-profit child detention center in the country, once employed Kelly as a lobbyist. He said he cut ties with the company when he joined the Trump administration.





“Earlier this week, Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly was seen visiting the facility that HHS is refusing to let us into,” Mucarsel-Powell said.

She also noted “the facility is not certified by the state, and state child welfare agencies do not inspect the facility. There have been several allegations of sexual assault coming from the facility since its reopening under this administration.”

Last month, Rep. Ted Deutch, a Democrat who represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, released data provided to him by HHS that showed that thousands of migrant children have been sexually abused while being detained at U.S. government-run shelters.

The documents showed that more than 1,000 allegations of sexual abuse of unaccompanied minors were reported to the Office of Refugee Resettlement every fiscal year since 2015. The allegations include rape, sexual assault and harassment.

It’s unclear how many of those allegations came from the Homestead shelter.

As the only temporary emergency shelter in the country , the Homestead center skirts federal regulations limiting how long authorities can hold immigrant children, which normally is 20 days. The average time a migrant child stayed at the Homestead shelter was 67 days as of Feb. 5, officials said, although lawmakers say that number can be misleading because they’ve met children who have been at the shelter for more than eight months.







The facility, because HHS classifies it as a temporary emergency shelter, doesn’t have to be inspected by state child welfare regulators, who normally inspect shelters for children.







HHS officials say the Homestead shelter is exempt from the law because it’s considered an influx shelter.





