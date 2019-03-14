Florida leaders demand immigration reform to strengthen economy, protect families

From the left, Julio Fuentes, president of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Florida, Helena Poleo, president of Influence Communications, Mark Trowbridge, president of the Chamber of Commerce of Coral Gables, Juan Carlos Bermúdez, mayor of Doral, Wendi Adelson, director of Immigration Partnership & Coalition Fund and Rudy Fernández, representative of New American Economy. Maria Alejandra Cardona For El Nuevo Herald