Immigration

Coast Guard stops boat trying to smuggle 23 people from four countries into the U.S.

By David J. Neal

March 06, 2019 04:51 PM

The boat on which, the U.S. Coast Guard said, 23 migrants tried to reach the United States Saturday.
The boat on which, the U.S. Coast Guard said, 23 migrants tried to reach the United States Saturday. Seaman Erik Villa Rodriguez U.S. Coast Guard
The boat on which, the U.S. Coast Guard said, 23 migrants tried to reach the United States Saturday. Seaman Erik Villa Rodriguez U.S. Coast Guard

An unusually diverse group of would-be migrants populated a 25-foot cabin cruiser the U.S. Coast Guard stopped 11 miles east of Pompano Beach Saturday.

After the Coast Guard Cutter Bernard C. Webber halted the boat, crew counted six Chinese women, 11 Haitian adults, four Haitian children, one Colombian woman and one woman from Guyana. The Coast Guard said three of the women from China got caught last year trying to sneak into the country.

Four of the Chinese women, the Guyanese woman and one of the Haitian adults were turned over to Customs and Border Protection. The Royal Bahamian Defense Force took the remaining 17 people.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  