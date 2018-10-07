Police and fire rescue responded to a migrant landing Sunday on Virginia Key.
27 Cuban migrants jump off boat in Miami — then run and hide on land, officials say

By Monique O. Madan

October 07, 2018 04:15 PM

Twenty-seven Cuban migrants jumped off a boat on Sunday as they approached Virginia Key’s shoreline in Miami, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

Once they swam to land, they ran and hid. U.S. Customs and Border Protection, along with Miami police, have located some of them. Helicopters swirled across the sky as authorities tried to find the others.

Key Biscayne Fire Rescue responded to the call. Roads on the north side of Virginia Key were shut down.

It’s unclear if any of the migrants were children.

