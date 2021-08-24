Miami Herald Logo
Environment

Hurricane center tracking three disturbances. Two might become depressions this week

The National Hurricane Center is tracking three disturbances in the Atlantic Basin, but none appear to be a threat to Florida at this time.
Forecasters are monitoring three disturbances Tuesday morning, and two could turn into tropical depressions by the end of the week. None pose a threat to Florida at this time.

One of the disturbances carried disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the east-central Atlantic more than 900 miles west-northwest of the Leeward Islands early Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

While little development is expected during the next day or two, environmental conditions are expected to become more favorable later in the week as the system moves north at about 15 mph, and it could develop into a tropical depression.

As of the 8 a.m. Tuesday update, the system has a 20% chance of turning into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours and a 60% chance of formation in the next five days.

The other disturbance forecasters are closely watching is a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea that might follow a similar pattern as Hurricane Grace, the first major hurricane of the season. This disturbance is expected to produce a broad area of low pressure later in the week, and forecasters said environmental conditions should be favorable enough for it to gradually develop into a tropical depression later this week or weekend.

Forecasters gave it no chance of forming in the next two days, but a 60% chance of turning into a depression within the week.

storms.png
It’s expected to move northwest over the Caribbean Sea, across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by Sunday.

The third disturbance, a tropical wave about 400 miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, has a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms. But in the last day, forecasters have downgraded its chances of strengthening into a tropical depression anytime soon, thanks to less favorable conditions nearby.

As of the 8 a.m. update, its forecast had dropped to a 20% of formation in the next 48 hours and 30% chance of formation within the week.

The next storm name is Ida.

  Comments  
