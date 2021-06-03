Red tide algae at bloom level in Tampa Bay near Piney Point, new tests show

The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was observed at bloom concentrations in several water samples this week in Tampa Bay, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The samples were collected offshore of Manatee and Hillsborough counties on Tuesday. At bloom concentration, unpleasant side effects from the toxic algae such as marine life kills and breathing irritation are more likely.

The elevated levels of red tide are concentrated in the vicinity of the Piney Point wastewater discharge that occurred in April. The wastewater contained nutrients known to fuel red tide, but researchers with the University of South Florida recently said it’s too soon to know whether there is a correlation between the discharge and red tide’s presence. The red tide organism is naturally occurring in Gulf Coast waters, and it had been detected at significant levels south of Tampa Bay before the discharge.

In addition to the bloom level samples, K. brevis was also observed at low and very low levels in samples taken throughout middle and lower Tampa Bay, which includes the Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve off of Manatee County. Red tide algae also showed up at very low levels in samples taken at the north and south ends of Anna Maria Island on Tuesday.

FWC has not received any reports of fish kills or respiratory irritation associated with red tide this week in Manatee County.

According to Mote Marine Laboratory’s live beach conditions tracker, beaches from Anna Maria to Longboat Key were free of red tide impacts on Thursday afternoon.

K. brevis has also persisted at elevated levels farther down the Florida coast for several months. But the most recent samples taken off of Sarasota and Charlotte counties show the algae at background levels or not present. Low levels were recently detected off of Lee County, while bloom level concentrations were observed off of Collier.

FWC will issue its next red tide report on Friday.

Fish kills can be reported to FWC at 800-636-0511 or online at myfwc.com/research/saltwater/health/fish-kills-hotline.