A contractor hit a 60-inch wastewater main in Miami. Here’s what that means to you

A reddish egret stands on a groin at Virginia Key Beach Park in Key Biscayne, Florida on Saturday, August 8, 2020. dvarela@miamiherald.com

A wastewater spill into Biscayne Bay caused Miami-Dade County to issue an advisory against fishing, boating and swimming in part of the waterway.

And the spill, Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department said, was caused by a contractor striking a 60-inch wastewater main while drilling near Northeast Fourth Street and First Avenue in downtown Miami on Monday afternoon.

While wastewater service hasn’t been interrupted, the county said, “It was determined that the spill has impacted surface water.”

The advisory covers an area bordered by the mainland on the west, the Julia Tuttle Causeway (Interstate 195) on the north, Virginia Key Beach/Dog Beach on the south, and the eastern edge of the Intracoastal Waterway on the east.

The advisory will be lifted after repairs are finished and two days of testing say the waters have returned to normal.