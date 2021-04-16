Miami Herald selected for national collaborative covering climate change

Widespread flooding such as what was left behind by Tropical Storm Eta in November 2020 is expected to become more commonplace in South Florida due to climate change. MOCNER@MIAMIHERALD.COM

The Local Media Association has selected the Miami Herald as one of 22 news outlets across the country for the Covering Climate Collaborative. The pilot program will help newsrooms collaborate and focus public attention on climate-related stories and solutions to address environmental issues.

More than 40 news organizations applied to join the collaborative. The participants announced this week were organized into five regional hubs that will ultimately work together on a joint climate-related project.

The Miami Herald’s participation will amplify the work of the Florida Climate Collaborative, an association that includes the Tampa Bay Times, South Florida Sun Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, Palm Beach Post and WLRN Public Media, said Rick Hirsch, Miami Herald managing editor

Four other Florida news outlets were selected: WJCT Radio and WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, WKMG-TV Orlando and Florida International University’s South Florida Media Network.

“Addressing climate change is a lifetime undertaking and we have the humility to know this is not an easy or quick problem to solve,” said Frank Mungeam, chief innovation officer at the Local Media Association.

The effort aims to increase people’s understanding of climate change and its effects, Mungeam added.

Newsrooms will have access to monthly training from a series of science partners including Climate Matters, Climate Central, George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication, SciLine and Climate Communication.

Kyla Mandel, a writer and editor who has covered climate and environmental issues for National Geographic and The New York Times will serve as the initiative’s project manager working with newsrooms to share content and work on a joint project.

“Florida is ground zero for the effects of sea-level rise and the Miami community recognizes the economic and environmental impact this issue has to our daily lives,” Nancy Meyer, Miami Herald president said in a statement. “The Miami Herald is excited to join the LMA Covering Climate Collaborative to work together to report these important stories and serve our community.”