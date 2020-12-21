Florida and Miami-Dade agree to spend $20 million restoring Biscayne Bay

Biscayne Bay is getting a new infusion of cash to fund restoration projects for its water, seagrass and coral reef — all of which are suffering under the strain of pollution and climate change.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the new $10 million in funding, which Miami-Dade County will match for a total of $20 million, at a press conference in Key Biscayne on Monday. The event was billed as a resilience-focused one, but none of the speakers mentioned sea level rise or climate change.

Miami-Dade has already identified $5 million in restoration projects, and the state agreed to split the costs.

“For Miami-Dade to be able to say ‘absolutely, we have skin in the game’ makes it very easy for me to say ‘of course, let’s get this done,’” DeSantis said. “We will continue to work with folks in Miami-Dade County to make that happen.”

Florida’s part of the money comes from an annual set-aside of $625 million from NOAA that usually goes largely toward Everglades restoration funding.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called the funding a “critical investment” and noted that the state will continue to be a partner for other expensive projects that affect the bay, like septic to sewer conversion.

“We’re taking an important step today toward the saving of our bay and our reef,” she said.

