Florida is now ‘in the driver’s seat’ of wetlands permitting after EPA move

Giving Florida control over permits for developers to build on wetlands will only accelerate destruction of these key habitats, environmentalists say. USACE Jacksonville District - U.S. Army

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is giving Florida authority to control wetlands permitting, allowing the state to approve or deny permits for developers to build on marshes, cypress forests, ponds and other wetlands that are protected under the Clean Water Act.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Secretary Noah Valenstein called the decision a ‘milestone’ that will streamline the permitting process and help speed up Everglades restoration and other key water quality programs.

“Florida is now in the driver’s seat,” Valenstein said.

But the move, which environmentalists have fought for years, will pave the way for more development in a state that’s already under pressure from population growth, worsening hurricanes and increased flooding. The conservation community argues that handing over federal permitting to the state will lead to a review process that’s not thorough enough to protect wetlands. They say the DEP’s authority has been weakened by legislative and administrative actions over the years and that the agency is easily influenced by powerful developers.

“Delegating the power to grant wetland dredge and fill permits to the State of Florida is a dream come true for the developers, miners, and road builders who spend lavishly to elect, influence, and control Florida politicians,” said Frank Jackalone, Sierra Club Florida Chapter Director.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The developers will get more permits to build massive housing developments over wetlands, the rock miners will get more permits to extract limestone under Florida’s natural landscape, and the road builders will get more permits to pave over the ponds, lakes, rivers, and swamps in Florida’s paradise.”

Florida’s wetlands such as the Everglades help support ecosystems and wildlife that draw millions of tourists to the state. Mangrove wetlands are key to maintaining healthy fisheries, another huge revenue-generating activity for the state, and act as natural protection against hurricanes. Wetlands also purify and filter water that flows into Florida’s aquifers, providing an essential service for improving drinking water quality across the state.

Florida applied in August to assume the permitting program that is usually done by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fish and Wildlife Service, Marine Fisheries Service and Environmental Protection Agency. Only two states, New Jersey and Michigan, were granted the same authority.