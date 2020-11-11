‘Lamborghini or submarine?’ Watch this luxury car glide through Fort Lauderdale flood

Lamborghini

During South Florida’s massive, almost Biblical floods on Sunday night from Tropical Storm Eta, an onlooker captured video of a drenched street in Fort Lauderdale.

In the tweet, the user with the handle @WFOJoe jokingly posed the question: “Lamborghini or submarine?”

In the clip, two cars, a black and red sedan, are stopped, completely stalled, inundated with water.

Suddenly, a yellow Lamborghini emerges from behind, slicing effortlessly through the massive puddle, drives around the vehicles and then peels away, despite also being engulfed with water.

In Joe’s video, which received almost 3,000 likes by Wednesday morning, commenters were dumbstruck, most in awe of the luxury Italian sports car.

“Who knew #SubLambo was a thing?”

“That is amazing. How could that Lambo keep going?”

“Submarini.”

“We all live in a yellow Lamborghini,” cracked another in a nod to the Beatles song.

A few referenced James Bond, who rode in a sleek, custom-built submarine, aka Wet Nellie, created for the fictional spy in the 1977 classic “The Spy Who Loved Me.”

“In a perfect world, Sean Connery would have jumped out of that car,” wrote one of the recently deceased Bond star.

Other posters were obviously auto buffs and knew the super car well.

“Pay attention, car dummies,” wrote one luxury car geek. “Since the design of the car was made for racing, it’s front cut through the water like it’s supposed to cut through air. Since the rear, where its engine is located, is higher than the front, it’s no surprise that it had no problem with the flooded streets!”

Indeed, most Lambo models are mid-engine cars, sitting between the front and rear wheel, keeping them relatively safe from water.

So who needs a submarine when you can own this bad boy?

A Lambo expert told the Miami Herald that the lean, mean machine was a Huracan Spyder convertible, which costs about $260,000, give or take.