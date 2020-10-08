Homestead airport plan gets OK. Despite amendment to prohibit cargo flights, activists skeptical

Large airplanes like this U.S. Air Force Hercules C-130 can land at Homestead Air Reserve Base’s long runway. MIAMI HERALD FILE

Miami-Dade County commissioners on Thursday took a first step toward allowing civilian aircraft to use Homestead Air Reserve Base — after addressing concerns from environmentalists that the move could clear the way for a major cargo operation at a facility bordered by two national parks.

Commissioners unanimously agreed to negotiate a joint-use agreement with the Air Force that would allow what is called a fixed base operator to provide fuel and other general aviation services for small aircraft. But first they added and approved an amendment they said would prohibit cargo operations.

But environmentalists think the commission didn’t go far enough in banning private uses of the base.

“Moving to use the military base for private operations opens Pandora’s box,” attorney Paul Schwiep, representing the nonprofit Friends of the Everglades, said in an emailed statement. “Private air traffic, and the noise pollution, air pollution, increased air traffic and wildlife impacts it will create, plus the suburban sprawl it will spawn, should be flatly prohibited on the Base given its proximity between two National Parks.”

Because the base is close to a planned Amazon distribution center, environmentalists were also concerned that the deal, which had moved forward with little public comment or information, was designed to benefit the online retail giant. A FedEx facility also is nearby. Both companies have declined to comment.

“It’s important that we be clear what we are talking about here,” said Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, who brought up discussion of the item during Thursday’s commission meeting and also questioned the lack of details on the proposed resolution. Cava proposed the amendment to prohibit cargo flights, which Mayor Carlos Gimenez endorsed.

The amendment inserted the following language to the proposed joint-use agreement: “limiting the allowable uses for the property to general aviation operations and services only.”

The proposal had revived fears of decades ago when the county proposed a full-fledged commercial and cargo facility at the base — an expansion grounded over noise and other potential environmental impact to Biscayne National Park and Everglades National Park.

Commissioner Dennis Moss, the primary sponsor and longtime supporter of the expansion of the base for civilian use, said the proposal has no connection with Amazon’s operations in Miami-Dade. He said the plan has been in the works since 2014, before the company purchased land in the area.

“I can assure you there will be a tremendous amount of opportunities for public comment and public engagement on this project, and that nothing will happen without the proper approvals,” he said.

The approval at Thursday’s meeting will allow the Miami-Dade Aviation Department to continue negotiations with the Air Force. The fixed operator has not yet been selected. The deal faces several more county votes before becoming final.

Eric Eikenberg, CEO of The Everglades Foundation, said the vote doesn’t change his concerns that the base might be used for large-scale commercial operations in the future.

“While we appreciate Commissioner Levine Cava’s action to clarify the county’s intent, we remain deeply skeptical that the county can negotiate an agreement with the federal government that limits aircraft size, flight schedules, landing and takeoff patterns, or other activities,” Eikenberg said in emailed comments.

He added that the billions of dollars spent by the state and federal government to restore the Everglades and coastal areas in southern Biscayne Bay must be taken into account when discussing new uses for the base.