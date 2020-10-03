Dead fish have been reported northern Biscayne Bay. Miami Waterkeeper is investigating

Miami Waterkeeper is investigating reports of dead fish washed ashore in North Miami, Haulover Park and North Bay Village.

According to a tweet early Saturday afternoon, the organization had received reports of dead fish in the area and was investigating the situation. The tweet asks people to report any dead fish sightings with the time and location along with any videos or photos.

We have been receiving reports of dead fish in North Miami, Haulover Park, & North Bay Village. We are investigating the situation & will keep you updated! Report any dead fish sightings with photos/videos, the date, time, and location to hello@miamiwaterkeeper.org. Please share! — Miami Waterkeeper (@MiamiWaterkpr) October 3, 2020

In late August, residents swimming near Morningside Park first spotted dead fish in the water. Over the next few days the issue spread and thousands of dead fish were reported floating in different locations in the northern part of Biscayne Bay. Experts believe the fish kill was a result warm water temperatures and low dissolved oxygen levels.

Fish kills happen when warmer water and higher salinity levels lead to a drop in dissolved oxygen. Scientists believe that the fish kill could be a result of conditions they call a “perfect storm”: chronic pollution and a seagrass die-off a few years ago, along with quickly rising temperatures, low wind and above-average rainfall in the Miami area all contributed to the massive mortality in August.

According to FWC’s Fish Kill Hotline, no reports of fish kill in Biscayne Bay have been filed in the past week .

This is a developing story, check back for updates.