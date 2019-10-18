Dangerous storm surge expected from potential tropical storm hitting Florida Saturday

The potential tropical storm headed toward Florida’s Panhandle still hasn’t strengthened into a tropical storm, but it’s picked up speed and strength as it crosses the warm Gulf waters.

The storm could make landfall in the Florida Panhandle Saturday morning with 65 mph winds and dangerous storm surge, according to the 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm watches and warnings, as well as storm surge warnings, have been issued in several Gulf states, including Florida.

The latest prediction shows the system could strengthen later Friday. If it does, it will be named Nestor.

Data from a recent NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft mission showed the system had winds topping 60 mph and was headed toward the northeast Gulf states at 22 mph, although it doesn’t yet have a clearly defined center. It’s expected to cross through the panhandle and weaken across Georgia before moving offshore of the North Carolina coast on Sunday.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect from the Mississippi/Alabama border to Florida’s Yankeetown and from Grand Island Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River. Florida has storm surge warnings from Indian Pass to Clearwater Beach, with the Indian Pass area expecting three to five feet of surge and the Clearwater side expected two to four feet. Tampa Bay is expected to see up to three feet of storm surge.

Northern and Central Florida could see between two and four inches of rain, with some areas seeing up to six.

“Regardless of the exact evolution of the system, portions of the northeastern coast of the Gulf of Mexico will experience strong winds, locally heavy rains, and storm surge later today and Saturday,” forecasters said.