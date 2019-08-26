This man removed a huge and unwanted snake from the Everglades. Did we mention huge?

Kevin Reich, a member of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Python Action Team, removed a near 18-foot python from the wild Monday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

The big snake is gone. Thank Kevin Reich for that.

Reich removed an 18-foot Burmese python.

The snake hunter removed a near 18-foot Burmese python from the Big Cypress National Preserve, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The snake was removed last month, but the FWC released the information Monday.

Weighing in at more than 83 pounds, the 17-foot, 9-inch behemoth was the second-largest captured by the Python Action Team Removing Invasive Constrictors. The female python fell three inches short of PATRIC’s largest capture last December. That one weighed in at 147 pounds.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

PATRIC is a division of Florida Fish and Wildlife, the state agency that removes nonnative constrictors from across South Florida. Most of the pythons fall between 8 to 10 feet, and can grow up to 26 feet.

According to FWC, the longest python apprehended in Florida was an 18-foot-8-inch, 128-pound female.