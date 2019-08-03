In Florida, gators crossing the road get the right of way — especially when vultures tag along

In this screen shot from a Twitter video posted by Ray Walker of Parkland, an alligator, followed by vultures, crosses Loxahatchee Road in the Broward County community. Twitter

Why did the alligator cross the road?

Because they always do says Ray Walker, a Parkland man who posted a video to his Twitter account Friday that showed an alligator crossing Loxahatchee Road with something long in its mouth. At least five vultures hurriedly scamper alongside — probably in hopes that the reptile will drop whatever it is he’s dragging on the asphalt.

“Don’t know what the gator was carrying,” Walker said. “He was crossing over Loxahatchee Road to the water.”

Just outside my neighborhood in Parkland on Lox Road. Be easy!!! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/lF9rVF3CGW — Ray Walker (@RayWaker) August 3, 2019

Walker, who recently built a house in Parkland Bay Community, said on a direct message with the Miami Herald on Twitter that he was driving with his neighbor who shot the video Walker posted.

From what we can see in the 14-second clip, whatever is in the gator’s mouth looks like either a snake, a snake’s skin, a really thin gator or its hide or, who knows?

What is amusing is that a cyclist and a white truck heading in the other direction yield to the gator and the vultures.

Because in Florida, reptiles crossing the road get the right of way — it’s gotta be a law or something.

In his short time in the Broward county community, Walker’s noticed one thing for certain:

“Gators always crossing roads here to get to the other water across the street,” Walker said on Twitter in response to one of the more than 9,000 people who viewed his video on the social media site.