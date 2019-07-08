‘Little buddy is hauling!’ Turtle crosses runway in path of a plane in Ft. Lauderdale

Watch turtle scurry across Florida airport runway Pilot David Serpa Endara was taking off on Saturday from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport when something caught his eye. It was a large turtle, scurrying across the runway at considerable speed for such an animal. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pilot David Serpa Endara was taking off on Saturday from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport when something caught his eye. It was a large turtle, scurrying across the runway at considerable speed for such an animal.

Pilot David Serpa Endara was taking off on Saturday from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport when something caught his eye.

It was a pretty large turtle, moving at considerable speed for such an animal, across the tarmac.

The turtle was directly in Endara’s path.

“I was about to take off,” he told the Miami Herald. “Then I saw it. I couldn’t believe how fast it was moving.”

Endara managed to avoid the turtle as he was piloting his single-engine plane, and the critter made its way safely across.

“I’ve seen turtles out there ... before,” said the Fort Lauderdale resident, “but never one that got on the runway like that. And never one that fast.”

Instagram page Lifestyle Miami picked up the clip, and commenters couldn’t get enough of the speed demon.

“Little buddy is hauling!” wrote one.





“Fastest turtle I’ve ever seen.”

“That turtle is on steroids!!!”

So was it booking for its life? Probably, yes.

Turtles have no outer ear, but can sense vibrations and hear low frequency sounds. It was likely aware of the danger.

They use their ears in conjunction with more powerful senses, such as smell, to find prey and dodge predators. Or, in this case, aircraft.