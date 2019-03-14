At first meeting, new South Florida water managers vow to simplify district’s workings

In their first meeting after a contentious turnover, South Florida water managers made a longtime environmental regulator their new executive director and vowed to do business more transparently.
Board members appointed Drew Bartlett, an engineer and deputy secretary at the Department of Environmental Protection, as director. Bartlett oversaw Everglades restoration for six years for the state agency. Before that, he worked at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for more than 16 years where he was chief of water quality for the southeastern U.S.
Thursday’s West Palm Beach meeting was the first for the new board appointed by DeSantis after he demanded the resignation of the former board.
Board members angered the new governor when they voted two days after the election to extend a lease to sugar farmers on land targeted for an Everglades reservoir intended to help reduce polluted discharges from the lake that have polluted the coast. The board said legislation that created the reservoir forced them to extend the leases. DeSantis had asked them to wait on the vote until he could review the matter.
Bartlett’s appointment drew praise from environmental groups who had battled with the previous board over what they considered a cozy relationship with the state’s agriculture industry.
“No matter how tough things got, the more things got complex, the rockier the partnership, Drew was always there,” said Shannon Estenoz, Everglades Foundation chief operating officer, who worked with Bartlett when she oversaw Everglades restoration at the U.S Department of Interior. “That is exactly the kind of leadership the agency needs now.”
While Bartlett was at the Department of Environmental Protection, the agency came under fire when it revised state water quality standards that critics said weakened protections against dangerous chemicals.
The change covered more than 80 chemicals and used a novel method created by the state agency that allowed an increase in levels of more than two dozen known toxins used in fracking by the oil and gas industry. Bartlett said at the time the state was forced to make the change to comply with laws that require scientifically defensible standards.
Bartlett, who has an engineering degree from Georgia Tech and a masters in business administration from Georgia State, takes over the agency on April 1. He replaces Ernie Marks, who earned $165,000. Board member still need to negotiate a contract with Bartlett.
Amid much congratulations from regulars at the monthly meetings, board members also took steps to make the complicated workings of the 16-county district more user-friendly to the public.
Jacqui Thurlow-Lippisch, a former commissioner for upscale Sewall’s Point whose frequent blog posts and aerial photos of slimy algae on the St. Lucie estuary helped draw attention to water woes caused by Lake Okeechobee, asked to hold workshops. She also suggested staff providing technical reports consider simplifying information about the sprawling system.
“We have just got to start communicating in a way that the average person can understand,” she said. “I need to understand it as just a regular person. And thank you. You are awesome. And it must be torture having a person like me asking questions.”
