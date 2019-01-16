Environment

Swimming advisories lifted for beaches in Miami Beach and Key Biscayne

By David J. Neal

January 16, 2019

Chris Cutro Miami Herald File
Chris Cutro Miami Herald File

It might be a nippier than usual Wednesday as far as weather, but the water’s fine.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has lifted the swimming advisories for Crandon Park South in Key Biscayne and North Shore in Miami Beach, around 73rd Street.

Both beaches have been under a swimming advisory since last Wednesday after water testing found too much enterococci, an intestinal bacteria often associated with human or animal fecal matter.

