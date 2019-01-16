Swimming advisories lifted for beaches in Miami Beach and Key Biscayne

It might be a nippier than usual Wednesday as far as weather, but the water’s fine.
The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has lifted the swimming advisories for Crandon Park South in Key Biscayne and North Shore in Miami Beach, around 73rd Street.
Both beaches have been under a swimming advisory since last Wednesday after water testing found too much enterococci, an intestinal bacteria often associated with human or animal fecal matter.
