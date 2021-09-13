Miami Herald Logo
Education

How did my Florida university or college fare on US News rankings? See list here

The University of Florida in Gainesville is the top school in Florida, according to U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges rankings.
The University of Florida in Gainesville is the top school in Florida, according to U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges rankings. Dreamstime TNS

U.S. News & World Report on Monday released its annual ranking of colleges and universities and Florida schools fared well.

The online magazine looked at more than 1,400 schools in the 2022 rankings and measured their performance based on 17 metrics, including financial resources for students, graduation and retention, and alumni giving.

Here’s how local South Florida private institutions and the 12 state universities fared:

The University of Florida broke into the top 5 public schools in the nation for the first time in the ranking system’s history (the rankings have been around since the 1980s.) UF improved for the fifth year in a row, jumping from No. 14 in 2017 to No. 6 last year.



Gov. Ron DeSantis said “there is no doubt the success of UF is tied to the success of our state – present and future,” in a press release UF issued Monday.

On the national universities list, which includes public and private schools, the Gainesville-based university positioned itself as No. 28, an improvement from last year’s No. 30.

Best Regional Universities South Rankings

Best Regional Colleges South Rankings

