How did my Florida university or college fare on US News rankings? See list here

The University of Florida in Gainesville is the top school in Florida, according to U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges rankings. TNS

U.S. News & World Report on Monday released its annual ranking of colleges and universities and Florida schools fared well.

The online magazine looked at more than 1,400 schools in the 2022 rankings and measured their performance based on 17 metrics, including financial resources for students, graduation and retention, and alumni giving.

Here’s how local South Florida private institutions and the 12 state universities fared:

The University of Florida broke into the top 5 public schools in the nation for the first time in the ranking system’s history (the rankings have been around since the 1980s.) UF improved for the fifth year in a row, jumping from No. 14 in 2017 to No. 6 last year.





Gov. Ron DeSantis said “there is no doubt the success of UF is tied to the success of our state – present and future,” in a press release UF issued Monday.

On the national universities list, which includes public and private schools, the Gainesville-based university positioned itself as No. 28, an improvement from last year’s No. 30.

Florida State University maintained its No. 19 spot in the public universities’ ranking. Among both public and private national schools, Tallahassee-based FSU shot up three places from No. 58 last year to No. 55 this year.



“As a Top 20 public university, our continued upward trajectory in the overall rankings of all universities is gratifying and encouraging,” said FSU President Richard McCullough in a press release Monday.

The University of Miami, the largest private institution in South Florida based in Coral Gables, fell six positions on the national universities list from No. 49 last year to No. 55 this year.







Two UM spokespeople didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from the Herald.





The University of South Florida, in Tampa, remained the same as last year: No. 46 among public schools, and No. 103 among public and private schools.







In a press release Monday, USF boasted about its progress over the past decade, advancing from No. 94 to No. 46 on the public universities list, and from No. 170 to No. 103 on the national list. According to the Tampa-based school, that “represents a greater climb than any other university in the country.”







“USF is proud to maintain its momentum as the fastest-rising university in America, public or private, over the last decade and a top 50 university,” said USF President Rhea Law in the most recent release, echoing the words of President Steve Currall from last September.





The University of Central Florida, based in Orlando, scored 67th among public institutions, up from 77th last year, and 148th among all national schools, up from 160th last year.





Florida International University, based in Miami, leapt 17 spots ahead on the list of public universities, jumping from No. 95 last year to No. 78 this year. Nationally, it moved from 187th last year to 162nd.



FIU President Mark Rosenberg credited students, faculty, our staff, alumni, donors and the state for the success. “This rise in our reputation is driven by our passion for impact,” he said in a release.

Julianny Guzman, 30, celebrates after graduating from Florida International University at the Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida on Saturday, April 24, 2021. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

Florida A&M University was recognized as the seventh best public Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the country, just like last year. Meanwhile, the Tallahassee-based university reached No. 104 among public schools — an upgrade from last year’s No. 117 — and No. 202 among all institutions.









Nova Southeastern University, a private university based in Fort Lauderdale, occupied the 213rd spot nationally.

The University of North Florida, based in Jacksonville, claimed No. 132 among its public counterparts and No. 263 among other universities.

Florida Atlantic University, based in Boca Raton, ranked No. 140 on the public schools’ list and No. 277 on the overall list nationally.

Barry University, a private institution based in Miami Shores, ranked between No. 299 and No. 391 on the national universities list. The rankings’ range, as opposed to one specific number, reflects a group of schools within this ranking.

Best Regional Universities South Rankings

University of West Florida , based in Pensacola, landed No. 35 on the list for best Regional Universities South.









, based in Pensacola, landed No. 35 on the list for best Regional Universities South. Fort Myers-based Florida Gulf Coast University ranked No. 56 on the regional list for Southern universities.

Miami Gardens-based St. Thomas University, a private school, ranked No. 80 on the regional list.

Best Regional Colleges South Rankings

Florida Polytechnic University, based in Lakeland, was named the third best college among its Southern counterparts on the regional list.

Hialeah-based Florida National University ranked No. 21 on the regional list for colleges.

Florida Memorial University, a private institution based in Miami Gardens, ranked 58 on the list of colleges in the South.