South Plantation High School evacuated while police investigate bomb threat
South Plantation High School students have been evacuated to the football field while Plantation police investigate a bomb threat.
Police say the threat was phoned into the school around 10:15 a.m. Roads around the school at 1300 SW 54th Ave. have been closed and residents in the surrounding areas have been asked to lock doors and windows.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.
