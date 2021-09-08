Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Education

South Plantation High School evacuated while police investigate bomb threat

South Plantation High School students have been evacuated to the football field while Plantation police investigate a bomb threat.

Police say the threat was phoned into the school around 10:15 a.m. Roads around the school at 1300 SW 54th Ave. have been closed and residents in the surrounding areas have been asked to lock doors and windows.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service