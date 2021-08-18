Carvalho to state: Miami-Dade Schools will ‘do the right thing’ despite consequences

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho addressed the State Board of Education meeting at Miami-Dade College’s Wolfson Campus in Miami on Wednesday and said his district would “do the right thing” for its students and teachers regarding mask policies regardless of threats or consequences from the state. Miami Herald file photo

Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho heavily hinted to the State Board of Education on Wednesday that the district, the largest district in Florida, intends to buck Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration’s order on masks, saying he will do “the right thing” and will wear the consequences as a “badge of honor.”

The nine-member Miami-Dade County School Board is meeting Wednesday to discuss the issue and it is likely to require students to wear masks when they return to class next week, following the unanimous recommendation of a task force of medical experts. Carvalho said on Monday he fully supports the medical experts’ recommendation.

“For the consequences associated with doing the right thing, whatever that right thing is, I will wear proudly as a badge of honor,” Carvalho told the State Board during a meeting at the Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus. “I’m going to leave here today and go to my own school board meeting and I’m going to do that, which is right, rightfully righteous.”

Carvalho’s remarks came a day after the State Board held an emergency meeting to consider sanctions against two Florida school districts — Broward County Public Schools and Alachua County Public Schools — that flouted Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order on mask mandates. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran warned both districts last week that the State Board could withhold state funds from the districts if they continues to require parents to provide a doctor’s note to allow them to opt their kids out of the districts’ mandates.

The districts escaped sanctions on Tuesday, but the tug-of-ward between the state and local school districts over mask mandates is not over. The State Board directed Corcoran to further investigate the “conduct” of the districts’ school board members and superintendents. Board Chair Tom Grady floated the possibility of removing school officials from office as a consequence during Tuesday’s meeting.

The next day, Carvalho told State Board members and Corcoran that threats and consequences would not sway his decision on masking, and asked them to reflect on what is “legal, versus moral and ethical.”

“If the consequence at any point in my career is a threat to my own position, it is OK for the place I call home right now,” Carvalho said.

Carvalho said members of the community are “begging” him to do the ‘”right thing” amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Yesterday I spoke with a mother of a child who died over the week. I’ve spoken with employees and their relatives, begging me to do the right thing,” Carvalho said. “I will do all that I can to do that.”

He said three former State Board of Education members, including two who previously serves as chairs, called him on Wednesday to also ask him to “do the right thing.”

“These are difficult times, and people who will be returning to my classroom come Monday expect no less of me. I will be in those schools side by side with them,” Carvalho said.

After speaking to the board, Carvalho told reporters that the “right thing includes a mandatory mask policy.” Holding his facial covering, Carvalho said, “This is not a political statement. This is a protective tool. Nothing more, nothing less.”

The superintendent also said that he has received several death threats by phone and on social media from people in states like Texas and North Carolina over the mask mandate.

“As we’re fighting to protect the lives of our workforce and kids, my life is being threatened,” Carvalho said.

The Miami-Dade County School board is scheduled to vote on the mask issue later today.

Ana Ceballos reported from Tallahassee and David Goodhue reported from Miami