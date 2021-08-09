Miami-Dade back-to-schools event moved from Arsht Center to high school auditorium

Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools Alberto Carvalho speaks with student Norberto Orellana during the graduation ceremony for the School of Advanced Studies at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, June 9, 2016. rkoltun@elnuevoherald.com

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s back-to-school address, an annual event that highlights the achievements and goals of the country’s fourth largest school district, will not be held this year as originally planned at the $470 million Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

Instead of its usual digs, the event will take place in a high school auditorium.

Scheduled for Friday, Aug. 13, the school district announced in July the event would be held at 10 a.m. at the Arsht Center’s Ziff Ballet Opera House, a four-tier, 2,400-seat venue.

But an Arsht Center spokeswoman told the Miami Herald Monday that the venue will not host the event. And the school district’s calendar now shows that Carvalho’s speech will be held in the recently renovated auditorium of Miami Senior High School.

The reason for the move is unclear.

Spokespeople for the district did not respond to requests for comment on the shift. Carvalho did not immediately respond to a text message sent Monday afternoon.

According to the school district’s website, the district’s calendar was amended to reflect the change of venue on Friday afternoon, several hours after the Miami Herald emailed Arsht Center Spokeswoman Suzette Espinosa to inquire whether and how a notable uptick in COVID infections would affect the event. Espinosa responded by deferring to the school district and copying a district spokeswoman.

On Monday, Espinosa confirmed in an email that the space would no longer serve as the venue for Carvalho’s back-to-school event, but continued to refer questions about the circumstances around the change to the school district.

Mari Tere Rojas, the school board member for District 6, which houses Miami Senior High, said Monday she had not been notified by the district about the event’s location change or any other updated planning.