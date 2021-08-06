Are you looking for some help to get your kids ready for school? Here’s some options

Several back-to-school events are being held in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. mocner@miamiherald.com

Does your child’s school supply list seem endless?

Are you scrambling to make sure your child has a haircut? School uniforms? Immunizations?

With the 2021-2022 school year around the corner — the first day for public schools in Broward is Aug. 18 and in Miami-Dade is Aug. 23 — organizations, foundations, political leaders and other community groups are hosting events to make sure children have what they need for successful academic year.

“We want to make sure that children have what it takes to start a new school year and succeed,” said Las Olas Chabad Rabbi Chaim Slavaticki. The chabad has teamed up with several organization in Broward to offer a drive-through backpack giveaway on Sunday.

Slavaticki, who has held food, toy and other giveaways weekly for more than a year, said so many people have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are struggling for basics.

“We want children to understand that education is the most important thing,” he said. “They are our future.”

Back-to-school events

MIAMI-DADE

▪ Miami-Dade Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee is hosting a book bag giveaway from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Richmond Heights Park, 14450 Boggs Dr. in Miami. The event will include school supplies and uniforms, as well as haircuts and free dental checks. There will also music, games, food. Routine child immunizations will be offered, in addition to COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 12 and up.

▪ Kiddos 2021 Annual Back-to-School event, presented by Dade County Federal Credit Union, will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Suniland Park, 12855 Pinecrest Pkwy in Pinecrest. The event, which is free and open to the public, will include arts and crafts, face painting, science and art projects, storytelling, safety, sports, performances, character meet and greets, free backpacks and more. For more information email vlepere@kiddosmagazine.com

▪ The Hialeah Cares Back to School Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Miami Dade College - Hialeah Campus, 1780 W. 49th St. in Hialeah. Food and backpacks will be distributed while supplies last. For more information, call Ryan Small at 305-237-8871.

▪ Blessed with Elegance Events and New Generation Church will hold a drive-thru Backpack Giveaway at 10 a.m. Aug. 15 at the church, 940 Caliph St in Opa-locka. For more information visit https://www.newgenerationmbc.org.

BROWARD

▪ The Broward Sheriff’s Office Deerfield Beach district is hosting a school supply giveaway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex, 445 SW Second St. in Deerfield Beach. Students must be present to receive a backpack with supplies. Recipients will drive through to pick up backpacks from the Natura Boulevard gate and pedestrians will be allowed to walk up from Southwest Third Avenue. For more information call Deputy James Nichols at 954-480-4300.

▪ Las Olas Chabad will host a Drive-Thru Backpack and School Supply Distribution at noon Sunday the center at 1302 East Las Olas Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. The Chabad has teamed up with the City of Fort Lauderdale, Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce, United Way, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Fort Lauderdale Police, Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County, Friendship Cafe and Zebersky Family Foundation to provide the backpacks and supplies, which were donated by WeatherTech, DxWeb and The Norman and Bettina Roberts Foundation. Backpacks and school supplies will be given on a first come first serve basis, until supplies run out. For questions or to volunteer, email Office@JewishFL.org.

▪ The City of Dania Beach is hosting a beach cleanup day and backpack giveaway from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Dania Beach Pier. Attendees are asked to wear their favorite school’s colors. All cleanup materials will be provided including gloves, baskets and buckets for cleanup. Community service hours available. The back giveaway will be at the end of the clean up. To register visit facebook.com/TheTrashPirates.

▪ Hope Community Church will host a free food and school supply distribution from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 15 at the church, 1700 Northwest 98th Ave. in Pembroke Pines.