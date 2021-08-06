As school starts, now is the time to get your child on a healthy eating program

What you eat in the morning can make or break your day. MCT

Good nutrition is always critical for the proper and healthy development of our children but after more than a year and a half of pandemic life, studies show why getting our kids back into eating right is so important.

Children who have limited access to healthy meals and those who have fallen into overeating unhealthy meals and not exercising have seen negative consequences during the pandemic.

In Miami-Dade County, even though the school system offered free breakfast and lunch for kids throughout the pandemic, one in six children still experience food insecurity. At the same time, pediatricians worry about obesity for kids who are less active and increasingly ingest junk food and sugary drinks.

The good news is that there is help out there, but parents must do their part.

Start the day off with healthy breakfast options

Getting back into a school routine is always challenging and making sure children have a healthy breakfast is critical to set the stage for a successful year.

Some nutritional principles never change: Limit sugar-filled cereals or pastries and have children eat fresh fruit instead of drinking juice, which is laden with sugar.

Young children can be picky eaters; it is our job to be patient and consistent in pushing healthy choices.

Don’t expect children to go right into oatmeal and grapefruit to start the day, but do offer them new healthy choices at breakfast, along with what you know they already will eat. Offer new foods when they are most hungry.

Because children model their behaviors after their parents, try the foods yourself and talk about the taste, smell and texture. Remember, kids won’t necessarily like healthy options at first, so you may have to offer new foods over and over, more than a dozen times, if needed.

Nutritional counseling

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County offers nutrition education and counseling with experts for free as part of its Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program. Call 786-336-1300 or visit www.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services.

If you can get your children to school early enough, free breakfast with healthy options is also available at Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Free lunches, too, are available for all students, thanks to a USDA waiver.

Getting a handle on the lunchroom jungle

The school cafeteria can be a confusing and scary place, and that’s just for parents. Students have their own lunchroom ecosystem, and it is hard enough for your child to manage it without having to think too much about healthy choices.

So help them along their way.

Whether you are preparing lunch for them or they are choosing from what is offered in the cafeteria, planning ahead can make all the difference.

If you are preparing their lunch, make sure to include plenty of fruits and vegetables and avoid prepackaged snacks like Lunchables (too much sodium!) and the like.

Cook the night before (maybe along with any dinner preparations) so they can enjoy better-prepared meals than you can throw together in the morning rush. Sandwiches are always easy enough, but try and use whole wheat or healthy bread options and pay attention to the nutritional value of the cold cuts and cheese you put in them.

Remember, healthy options might take some getting used to, so be patient. Include your children in preparing the meal so they will feel invested in their own lunch.

The same goes if they are eating the food from the cafeteria. Visit the website that lists the school lunches on a weekly basis and talk about what is offered, what are the healthiest choices and what they are likely to choose.

Don’t let it end there. Talk to your children when they get home and continue the conversation about what they liked and didn’t and what a good diet will give them.

Additional nutrition after school

The return to school for many students and families also means a return to after-school programs.

The Florida Department of Health offers an After-School Meals Program for certain schools (where 50 percent of students are on free or reduced lunch) that includes snacks or suppers that abide by U.S. Department of Agriculture nutritional guides — milk, fruit, veggies, grain and meat (or meat substitute).

The Children’s Trust’s after-school programs for K-5 and 6-12 graders also provide meals and snacks according to federal guidelines.

You can find a list and map of after-school programs near you — many of which also offer sports, games, dance and other fitness promoting activities — at www.TheChildrensTrust.org/After-School.

The school year is just starting, but don’t wait to get your children eating right. It’s the best chance of a great year and road to a healthy lifestyle.

Rachel Spector, MSW, has over 25 years’ experience in the field of early childhood development and early learning; she currently oversees funding for K-5 after-school and summer programs and early childhood development, including Miami-Dade County’s Thrive by 5 early learning quality improvement system, at The Children’s Trust. For more information, visit www.TheChildrensTrust.org.