Billionaire MacKenzie Scott, Bezos’ ex-wife, donates $40 million to FIU in surprise move

FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Galvanized by the racial justice protests and the coronavirus pandemic, charitable giving in the United States reached a record $471 billion in 2020, according to a Giving USA report released Tuesday, June 15, 2021. MacKenzie Scott stormed the philanthropy world in 2020 with $5.7 billion in unrestricted donations to hundreds of charities. The seven- and eight-figure gifts were the largest many had ever received. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Florida International University President Mark Rosenberg was driving down Southwest Eighth Street, one of the busiest traffic arteries in Miami, when his phone rang. The voice on the other line shocked him. So much so, he pulled off immediately near a lawn in Coral Gables and rushed to take notes on what he was hearing.

“My first thought was, ‘I’m living a dream.’ I listened and had to pinch myself,” said Rosenberg. “It’s unbelievable. They just called and said, ‘You’re in.’”

That’s how Rosenberg, who since 2009 has been at the helm of FIU, found out billionaire philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott decided to give a major $40 million donation to FIU, the largest public higher education institution in South Florida.

The contribution is part of a larger $2.7 billion charitable spree to 286 organizations across the country that Scott, and her husband Seattle science teacher Dan Jewett, announced Tuesday. Scott has a net worth of $53 billion, according to Forbes, thanks to the Amazon shares she acquired after divorcing the tech giant’s founder and CEO and Miami Palmetto High graduate Jeff Bezos in 2019.

FILE - In this June 6, 2019, file photo Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS convention in Las Vegas. The price to rocket into space next month with Bezos and his brother is a cool $28 million. That was the winning bid during the live online auction on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) John Locher AP

Scott, ranked by Forbes the third-richest woman in the world, has become known for impromptu cash-outs to different causes.

In a Medium post breaking the news about her latest distribution to the public, Scott criticized the disproportionate wealth inequity in the U.S. and said she wanted to help “in categories and communities that have been historically underfunded and overlooked.”

“Higher education is a proven pathway to opportunity, so we looked for 2- and 4-year institutions successfully educating students who come from communities that have been chronically underserved,” she wrote.

FIU announced it will invest the unrestricted funds in student programs like Fostering Panther Pride, which offers financial assistance and life coaching to students who were previously in foster care, and Connect4Success, which allows students from Miami Dade College and Broward College to transfer to FIU.

“University presidents dream of these kinds of moments, and most of us work hard to achieve these kinds of moments, but rarely do they happen,” Rosenberg said.

“So it’s an amazing development, but not for the president. It’s an amazing development for the institution, the community and the students that are going to benefit. I really feel that.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated briefly.