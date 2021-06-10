Florida Board of Education takes up history curriculum and critical race theory

More than 60 people gathered at 215 Manatee Ave. W. in Bradenton to protest the school board’s mask mandate on Tuesday afternoon. A handful of other people denounced critical race theory and the 1619 Project, though neither were included in Manatee’s public school curriculum, Superintendent Cynthia Saunders has said. gsabella@bradenton.com

Florida must have an education system that is “preferring fact over narrative,” Gov. Ron DeSantis told the State Board of Education on Thursday.

That means keeping “outrageous” approaches such as “critical race theory” out of the lessons, the governor said. He listed examples from New York and Arizona as objectionable, and said they should not occur in Florida.

Superintendents across the state have said they do not have that model in their schools. But that has not stopped the State Board of Education from considering a rule that aims to keep teachers from including such an approach in their classes. It is scheduled to debate and vote on the rule later Thursday,

Many teachers have protested, saying they do not attempt to indoctrinate their students, as the governor and others have suggested, but rather present facts and allow the children to explore the ideas.

Some have said it appears the governor is seeking to keep important lessons about Black history out of the schools in order to paint a partisan “patriotic” vision of the nation.

DeSantis said that’s not the case. He noted that state law requires the teaching of slavery, civil rights and more.

“It is required to be taught, and it absolutely should be,” he said.

Teachers simply must not depart from the historical record to present a narrative that says the nation is rotten, he added.

DeSantis has been calling on schools to keep “critical race theory” out of schools for several months. His campaign falls in line with a national Republican effort to promote patriotism in civics and history lessons, while suggesting that school initiatives that focus on race and diversity promote hate and divisiveness.

Texas and Idaho are among the other states that have considered legislation barring schools from using the approach in which educators and students analyze U.S. law, culture and society through the lens of race.

DeSantis was unable to persuade Florida lawmakers to consider such a measure, when he promoted a civics initiative. So he looked to Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and the state board to implement a rule that targets the goal.

Some critics suggested that the governor’s effort had little to do with what’s taught in Florida schools. After all, they noted, superintendents across the state have clarified they do not have “critical race theory” in their curriculums, and it does not appear in the state standards.

“I think it is a political statement,” said state Sen. Janet Cruz, a Tampa Democrat who sits on the Senate Education Committee.

