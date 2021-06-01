Two schools in South Miami-Dade on lockdown while police search for a suspect in the area

Arthur and Polly Mays Conservatory of the Arts and Pine Villa Elementary School in South Miami-Dade are on a precautionary lockdown while police search the area for a suspect who is believed to be armed. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez told the Miami Herald that the lockdowns were done out of an abundance of caution. Arthur and Polly Mays Conservatory of the Arts, 11700 SW 216th St., and Pine Villa Elementary School, 21799 SW 117th Ct., are next-door neighbors and are near South Dixie Highway.

According to @SchPoliceChief, Arthur & Polly Mays 6-12 Conservatory and Pine Villa Elementary are under lockdown out of an abundance of caution.



Police are searching/chasing an assault suspect believed to be armed in the area. — Colleen Wright (@Colleen_Wright) June 1, 2021

Miami-Dade police did not immediately respond to the Miami Herald’s request for information about the search for the suspect.

No other information was immediately available.

This bulletin will be updated.