Miami-Dade students can take off masks while outdoors but must use them inside, district says

Miami-Dade County Public Schools students will no longer need to wear masks while doing outside activities for the rest of the school year, which ends in two weeks.

MDCPS made the announcement Saturday afternoon in a tweet explaining that the change in policy follows an agreement reached with the United Teachers of Dade.

The new policy will go into effect on June 1 and last through June 9, the last day of the school year. Students will still need to wear masks while indoors.

This comes after about 80 anti-mask protesters — some of whom did not have children in public schools — rallied outside a school board meeting on May 19 calling for an end to mask mandates in schools.

Ryan Pazze, 8, and Melanie Montes, 7, at an “Un-mask Our Kids” rally at the School Board administration building on May 19, 2021. Twenty-one speakers signed up to speak about masks during public comment. Many are against masks in schools. Charles Trainor Jr ctrainor@miamiherald.com

That same day, MDCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the district had to walk back its decision to allow optional mask use outside when socially distanced. He also announced the 2021-22 school year would be mask-optional.